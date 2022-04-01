Rihanna Shines Fenty Skin Spotlight On 'HYDRA VIZOR'

The HYDRA VIZOR is a two-in-one product that serves as a moisturizer with a broad spectrum of SPF 30 and face primer used underneath makeup. When using it as a moisturizer, Riri advises that it should be the last step in the morning routine since it has sunscreen properties to protect from burning under the harsh sunlight.

Alternatively, it's a cheat code to long-wear makeup since it lets the product stay on as long as possible. In Rihanna's words,

"Because guess what, it works tremendously under makeup. Your makeup literally would just lock onto your face and stay on all day."