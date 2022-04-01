Rihanna Shines Fenty Skin Spotlight On 'HYDRA VIZOR'

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

We can all agree Rihanna has flawless skin, otherwise known as glass skin, and that's why fans rush in droves to cop her Fenty Skin products every time it launches something new. Although there's been nothing further from the skincare arm of her vast business, the singer-turned-businesswoman shone the spotlight on an existing product that's much underrated - HYDRA VIZOR. The Fenty Skin official Instagram page shared a video showing her applying the product and explaining its benefits.

The Latest

Never Seen Again: Tara Calico's Case Sees New Leads After 34 Years

Taylor Swift’s Cats Are Really The Fairest Of Them All

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Flaunts Shredded Biceps

MLB News: Dodgers Discuss Cody Bellinger's Slump

CrossFit Athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Impresses Grandpa With Insane Abs

Two-In-One Purpose

Shutterstock | 2131613

The HYDRA VIZOR is a two-in-one product that serves as a moisturizer with a broad spectrum of SPF 30 and face primer used underneath makeup. When using it as a moisturizer, Riri advises that it should be the last step in the morning routine since it has sunscreen properties to protect from burning under the harsh sunlight.

Alternatively, it's a cheat code to long-wear makeup since it lets the product stay on as long as possible. In Rihanna's words,

"Because guess what, it works tremendously under makeup. Your makeup literally would just lock onto your face and stay on all day."

Health & Lifestyle

Sydney Sweeney Braless In Sheer Miu Miu

By Geri Green

What Can HYDRA VIZOR Do?

Shutterstock | 242987224

The HYDRA VIZOR moisturizer corrects discoloration, dehydration (yes, the skin can get dehydrated), and clears dark spots. If you need any more incentives, it may please you to know the HYDRA VIZOR comes in a fancy tube like a lipstick case, and it dispenses a pink-tinted cream. You have to twist the bottom for the dispensing top to pop up before pressing the liquid out. The cream is invisible, lightweight, oil-free, and suits all skin types. It's fancy and efficient.

Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Curvy Backside

The OG Formula Or Fragrance-Free: You Choose

HYDRA VIZOR has a new and improved fragrance-free formula, while the original version has a fresh desert melon scent. Both are still available for purchase so that buyers can choose based on preference. The only difference is that the fragrance-free formula is exclusively available at Fentyskin.com, while the OG formula is at all partnered retail outlets, including Sephora and Harvey Nichols.

Fans in the comment section complained about the lack of Fragrance-free refill since they have the shells from using the desert melon scented HYDRA VIZOR. However, there's no word yet about the production of said refill.

The FENTY SKIN

The HYDRA VIZOR is part of the FENTY SKIN FAVES which went up on sale for 40% off a few days ago. It's back to regular price now, so if you missed it sorry.

Read Next

Must Read

Brooke Burke In Bikini Does Full Body Workout

Carmella In Bikini Goes Stringy On Beach

Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Curvy Figure In Alo Yoga

Salma Hayek In Bikini Stuns With Beach Yoga

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.