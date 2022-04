Police found a document labeled "The Routine," while investigating. It detailed the three-day process in which the 39 members would kill themselves.

The first wave of 15 people would kill themselves with the help of 8 others. The second wave unfolded the same. The remaining 9 died together in the grand finale.

In matching tracksuits and Nike sneakers, they consumed applesauce laced with phenobarbital and hydrocodone. They washed it down with vodka and put plastic bags over their heads.

It wasn't suicide to them. They were hitching a ride in God’s spaceship, gliding along the trail of the Hale-Bopp comet. They were breaking free, moving on to the next level, embarking on a new life in outer space.