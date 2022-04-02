Anastasia Ashley In Bikini For 'Surf Adventure'

The surfer has always dazzled in her various bikini displays as a swimsuit model. The 37-year-old surfer graced Instagram with an image of her in a multicolored flower two-piece swimsuit with tiny strings. She let down her wavy dark brown hair and held onto a white skateboard by her side. Her Striking figure was on full display in the mesmerizing pictures. The surfer expressed her love for surfing which is adventurous for her, writing in her caption:

"Always down for an surf adventure or makeshift shoot for the gram😝"

Many fans filed to the comment section showing their admiration. Several followers commented on the photos calling her "beautiful,' while others shared red hearts and fire emojis.