Erickson's beauty routine is equally as important to her as her morning routine is. She explained that she had to choose a pattern that sustains her through the sweat and the impact of spending so much time in the waves. She chose a sunscreen that would not run whenever she stepped into the water. She also uses water-based mascaras and lights bronzing powders. Due to the amount of time she spends in the sun, she has gotten some sun damage over time. Her focus when it comes to beauty products is not only to smoothen out her complexion but to prevent further damage.