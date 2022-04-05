Meet Selena Gomez's Dreamy Dogs

Latina royalty Selena Gomez has established herself as one of the most influential entertainers in the business for well over a decade. Starting off as a Disney princess in shows like Barney and Friends and The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena has grown into a music queen releasing multiple hits, and a beauty mogul with the launch of her makeup brand Rare.

Being the softhearted character she is, it probably wouldn't surprise you that Selena has had her fair share of irresistible dog fever. At one point, in 2011, she owned six dogs! All of them being rescues! She has since let them go and now has two new dogs, Winnie and Daisy.