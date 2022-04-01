Jessica Simpson Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

The Jessica Simpson Spring Collection is filled with breezy styles that make women feel confident, just like the businesswoman. As the first campaign she coordinated since regaining her name, this shoot was personal to Jessica, so she picked pieces that'll portray her feelings at that moment.

Like this animal print flared maxi-top below - it flaunts her boobs through the plunging neckline and displays her long toned legs through its long slit, conveying the fun and flirty style. The sexy strappy sandals are the icing on the cake as it caresses her well-manicured feet while complimenting her outfit.