After a long battle in court, an American singer-turned-businesswoman Jessica Simpson, finally regained ownership of her fashion company Jessica Simpson Collection. In 2021 she completed the payment of $65 million to Sequential Brand Group Inc., thus recovering the right to use her name for the eponymous brand. This year, the singer did a photoshoot for the relaunch featuring several pieces in the Spring Collection. Jessica wrote all about the ordeal in her tell-all memoir Open Book available on Amazon.
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress
Fun And Flirty Spring Collection
The Jessica Simpson Spring Collection is filled with breezy styles that make women feel confident, just like the businesswoman. As the first campaign she coordinated since regaining her name, this shoot was personal to Jessica, so she picked pieces that'll portray her feelings at that moment.
Like this animal print flared maxi-top below - it flaunts her boobs through the plunging neckline and displays her long toned legs through its long slit, conveying the fun and flirty style. The sexy strappy sandals are the icing on the cake as it caresses her well-manicured feet while complimenting her outfit.
Almost Sold Out
The singer/businesswoman described these heels as Sexy and Sultry much like many other sandals in the collection. When she went live with the collection, Jessica told her over five-million followers that she'd sold 16,000 dresses already and there was more to come for those who couldn't grab a copy fast.
Healthy, Happy, And Confident
Describing the thoughts behind the Spring Collection and photoshoot, Jessica wrote,
"I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of Spring. This is the first campaign @tinasimpsonofficial and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone."
She's healthy and happy, but that's not stopping concerned fans from commenting on her weight loss and asking if she's okay considering her past struggle with substance abuse.
Bringing Back The Trends
Jessica, 41, looks vacation-ready in this playful casual two-piece featuring a wrap top and maxi skirt, wide-brimmed raffia hat, and strappy sandals combo. She's fit right into a Safari or wellness center with the neutral tones and multi-layered bohemian jewelry pieces.
Thigh-skimming prints and sandals are the themes of the season based on the pieces seen on jessicasimpson.com. This collection brings back Y2K nostalgia when wedges were the in-thing, and it appears Jessica would bring back all the out-of-trend fashion pieces and make them trend again going forward.