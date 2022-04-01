Megan Thee Stallion In Bikini Is 'Home Grown'

The Hot Girl Summer singer flooded her Instagram storyline with raunchy pictures of her rocking eight different bikini pieces. Her fashion sense in all outfits took a new captivating view of the fashion icon. The dog lover displayed her confidence in her sexuality by posing in various bikinis, with her natural curvy figure being the highlight of the pictures. The first few images showed her in a lemon cut-out one-piece swimsuit, followed by an orange thong two-piece bikini. Every snap had a stunning and alluring aura associated with it and was more enticing than the last. She captioned the photo saying, "Home grown good ole southern girl sh*t 😛"