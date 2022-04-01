It is no news that Megan Thee Stallion is a fashion goddess. She took bikini to a whole new fashion level with her igniting bikini posts on Instagram. She gave her 28.2 million followers a view of her killer curves as she posed in some fashion striking swimsuits. Take a look at the drooling bikini images that the American rapper used to get her fans in a state of frenzy.
Megan Thee Stallion In Bikini Is 'Home Grown'
Megan's Steamy Looks
The Hot Girl Summer singer flooded her Instagram storyline with raunchy pictures of her rocking eight different bikini pieces. Her fashion sense in all outfits took a new captivating view of the fashion icon. The dog lover displayed her confidence in her sexuality by posing in various bikinis, with her natural curvy figure being the highlight of the pictures. The first few images showed her in a lemon cut-out one-piece swimsuit, followed by an orange thong two-piece bikini. Every snap had a stunning and alluring aura associated with it and was more enticing than the last. She captioned the photo saying, "Home grown good ole southern girl sh*t 😛"
Alluring Bikini Figure
Taking to Instagram another of her delightful looks in a bikini, Megan dropped a snap with her in an orange cut-out one-piece swimsuit. The 27-year-old rapper's steamy blond look captivated social media. The cutout bikini helped display her belly button ring and tempting curves even though she was seated. Naturally, this got a lot of reactions from her fans, who rushed to the comment box in excitement to express how star-struck they felt.
'Hot Girl' Movement
Megan's 'Hot Girl' pieces are all about giving ladies the courage they need to feel confident in their shapes and outfits. The movement was inspired by the first lyric of her song, Cash Shit and her album, Fever. The goal of the movement was to make women feel confident in their body type, be it curvy or tall and live an unapologetic life. She referred to her fan base as 'hotties' and also hosted pageants to restore the confidence of ladies. The hashtag #hotgirlsummer has been used a lot by her 'hotties' fans to post about their progress in body positivity.
Feeling Beautiful
The hip-hop artist shared the moments when she does feel beautiful the most. During her interview with HelloBeautiful, the rapper talked about how she feels prettiest when rapping. Her intriguing lyrics, which include promoting self-confidence, have contributed to female empowerment. She shared how she is able to capture the audience with her fantastic performance and also encourage ladies by being confident in her body and sexuality.