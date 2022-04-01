Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bikini Teaches 'Rock Hard Booty' Workout

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin, 36, showed fans how to get a "rock hard booty" like hers via Lewin Fit Base's business page. The Venezuelan fitness model gained a large following due to her defined physique, from steely abs to toned glutes and arms. It's easy to see how people turn to her and her husband, Jimmy, for guidance on their fitness journey.

During her vacation in Thailand earlier this month, she did some exercises on her balcony wearing a bikini so viewers could see the results of her hard work in real-time. Michelle promised in her caption that getting a tight booty muscle is possible, and she showed fans how to get it.

How To Get A Rock Hard Booty

The bodybuilder used pull-up equipment (Lewin Fit Base) to aid her lower body workout. From holding the bars in one hand to using her two hands, Michelle alternated her grip based on the reps. Her classic green bikini featured a V-cut underwire bra and thong. She put her shredded abs and toned legs to work doing lunges and pull-up variations. However, there's one secret "ingredient" she didn't mention, however - Jimmy is behind the camera cheering her on.

Fitness Power Couple

Getty | Victor Chavez

Michelle's complete routine is available on her website, and the equipment she uses, Lewin Fit Base, is available on Amazon to USA residents only. The workout program runs 3 days per week for eight weeks.

Jimmy and Michelle are a power couple of fitness, and they've run their fitness platform for almost two years now. The duo became a worldwide phenomenon during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced everyone to stay at home doing nothing. Their home workout routines helped many people stay fit and sane in those trying times.

Something New

In January, Michelle picked a new hobby similar to exercising - pole dancing. Obviously, she's struggling in the video below to keep up, but she's more focused on the technique for now than looking glamorous. Even on the pole, her good form is undeniable.

"Someday I’ll figure out how to make this look glamorous…😬🙊 Gotta prioritize the technique before that happens🤗," she wrote.

A Different Kind Of Workout

She started the pole dancing lessons last year and recorded eight classes by November. The bodybuilder explained her motive for learning the art thus,

"After 8 classes.. How am I doing?😜-Why I’m doing this you might ask? Chill, it’s not a sudden career change… It’s just to challenge myself, have fun… and get a very different kind of workout at the same time😍."

