Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bikini Teaches 'Rock Hard Booty' Workout

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin, 36, showed fans how to get a "rock hard booty" like hers via Lewin Fit Base's business page. The Venezuelan fitness model gained a large following due to her defined physique, from steely abs to toned glutes and arms. It's easy to see how people turn to her and her husband, Jimmy, for guidance on their fitness journey.

During her vacation in Thailand earlier this month, she did some exercises on her balcony wearing a bikini so viewers could see the results of her hard work in real-time. Michelle promised in her caption that getting a tight booty muscle is possible, and she showed fans how to get it.