Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Getty | MARK RALSTON

Geri Green

Kaley Cuoco turned heads in a spaghetti-strap and braless red dress - the photos may date back to 2016, but the HBO Max star likely still has fans talking about it. Red carpet photos from the Golden Globes showed the blonde way ahead of the game as she donned celebrity-adored designer Christian Siriano, with the killer dress also showing off her curves and her muscles.

Kaley, 36, went for a plunging look as she rocked up to the red carpet event's after-party, with a thigh slit peeping her super-toned legs. Check it out below.

Stuns In Slit Dress

Scroll for the photos. They showed The Big Bang Theory alum flaunting her surgically enhanced chest as she dazzled in a bold red and floor-length gown. Kaley had opted for a dangerous and plunging neckline, but the finish was classy as the girl behind Penny showed off her tiny waist. The dress came floaty down below, but a figure-hugging panel around the middle kept things hot as Kaley smiled while rocking a choppy and beachy-blonde long bob.

Kaley completed her look with a warming blush on her cheekbones, a glossy nude lip, plus high heels.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Christian Siriano has since risen to dress A-Listers including Zendaya, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, plus Kate Beckinsale. Kaley, meanwhile, remains known for her love of loungewear and Amazon nightgowns, although she has been upping her game, sharing photos of herself in Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen on Instagram.

In 2017, Kaley hit the Golden Globes after-party in a bedazzled Tommy Hilfiger dress, then wearing couture Marchesa for that year's SAG Awards. In 2019, she opted for luxury French designer Dior. Last year, it was custom-made Vera Wang for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Not Your Average Hollywood Star

Getty | FilmMagic

Kaley is an equestrian, and for her, time in riding pants is happy time. “Spending time with my horses at my ranch [is what I do for ‘me time’]," she has stated. “It’s a special place created to bring me peace and solitude when I need to get away.”

Secret Behind Her Body

Kaley, who has 7.1m followers on her Instagram, also gets her sweat on via personal training sessions from her L.A. home, and that includes tons of yoga.

"You know, I’m a yogi at heart — I love my hot yoga. Every time I take a break from it I get this urge to go back. It’s wonderfully meditative but keeps me so strong and fit. I also ride horses, which is wonderful for my brain and soul — and great exercise," she told The Zoe Report.

