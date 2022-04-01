Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Kaley Cuoco turned heads in a spaghetti-strap and braless red dress - the photos may date back to 2016, but the HBO Max star likely still has fans talking about it. Red carpet photos from the Golden Globes showed the blonde way ahead of the game as she donned celebrity-adored designer Christian Siriano, with the killer dress also showing off her curves and her muscles.

Kaley, 36, went for a plunging look as she rocked up to the red carpet event's after-party, with a thigh slit peeping her super-toned legs. Check it out below.