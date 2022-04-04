The Ant Hill Kids Cult: Doomsday, Torture, And Murder

Born in 1947, Roch Thériault grew up in Thetford Mines, an asbestos-mining town in Canada.

His memoirs claim that his father would beat him so brutally as a child that it caused scarring on his internal organs. However, as is the case with most cult leaders, Thériault was a pathological liar, so it can be hard to tell exactly what his childhood was like.

For example, his memoirs detail a time when he came across a bear in the woods. Per his account, the mother bear decided to take him in as one of her own cubs. He spent the entire afternoon living as a bear.

While this is a tall tale from a practiced storyteller, Roch Thériault’s upbringing has some certainties to it that may have planted the seed for his future sadism. His father, an avid member of the alt-right Catholic group the White Berets, was known to make his children kick each other in the shins as hard as possible until one of them asked to stop.

Another unfortunate certainty about the narcissist is something that he used to his advantage for years to come: he had a disturbingly large phallus.

His biological anomaly may have been conducive to his narcissism, but the personality disorder likely runs a lot deeper than that. Regardless, the charisma that the narcissism endowed him with led to leadership positions within the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Gifting Thériault a position in the church is something that the Seventh Day Adventists would come to deeply regret, especially after learning that their church was the breeding ground for his cult.

Not every one that chose to associate with Thériault, though, carried that same feeling of regret with them.

His former disciple, Francine Laflamme, said of her heavily-drinking leader, “People try to make Roch sound like a monster, like a butcher, but he is not that. Most of the time, he was not drinking and performing his operations. He was a marvelous man who was full of passion, intelligence, and originality. He loved to laugh and dance.”

This is high praise that paints a very different picture of the wicked sadist that the world has come to know. In true narcissist fashion, Thériault managed to prey on the lost and insecure, enslaving them to his charisma.

By the time he began the physical torture, they were far too deeply enchanted with him. This was dangerous–Thériault was not just a creepy cult leader that you might see onscreen. Roch Thériault was barbarously inhumane.