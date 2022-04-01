NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends LeBron James To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen & Draft Picks

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move James but with the team likely heading into a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people think that LeBron may consider finding his way out of Los Angeles this summer.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Lakers would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for James on the market.