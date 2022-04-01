NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends LeBron James To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen & Draft Picks

Getty | Sean Gardner

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move James but with the team likely heading into a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people think that LeBron may consider finding his way out of Los Angeles this summer.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Lakers would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for James on the market.

Return To Cleveland

Getty | Sean Gardner

One of the most intriguing landing spots for James this summer is the Cleveland Cavaliers. With James already at the near end of his NBA career, most people would definitely be thrilled to see him play again on the team that selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Though he remains committed to helping the Purple and Gold win another NBA championship title, James said in an interview with The Athletic in mid-February that the "door's not closed" on the possibility of returning to Cleveland for the third time.

Proposed Lakers-Cavaliers Trade

Getty | Jason Miller

In a recent article, Andrew Hughes of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini suggested three offseason trades that could shake up the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable James to reunite with the Cavaliers this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Cavaliers would be sending a trade package that includes Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for James.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Cavaliers?

Getty | Jason Miller

For the Cavaliers, bringing James back would make a lot of sense if they are already aiming to compete for the NBA championship title next year. Despite his age, James still has plenty of gas left in his tank and remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. This season, the 37-year-old small forward is averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

James' return may not immediately make them an instant favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but adding him to the core of Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would give the Cavaliers a realistic chance of beating any Eastern Conference powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.

Lakers Get Ready To Rebuild

Getty | Mark Blinch

The proposed blockbuster trade would also be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild after James leaves. By sending him to Cleveland, the Lakers would be acquiring two young and promising players in Sexton and Markkanen and two future draft picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster. Sexton and Markkanen could join forces with Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Lakers will try to build in the post-LeBron era.

