Catching A Killer Clown: The Story Of John Wayne Gacy

The members of the Jolly Joker Clown Club would critique John Wayne Gacy for the way that he painted on his makeup. “Don’t paint on such a sharp smile,” they would say. “You’ll scare the children.”

Unbeknownst to the troupe of performers, the scariest thing about this clown was not his smile. It was the 29 human bodies hidden underneath his house.

Coulrophobia, known in simpler terms as a fear of clowns, plagues as many as 1 in 10 adults. The case of John Wayne Gacy, a real-life clown by day and prolific serial killer by night, certainly does nothing to lower that statistic.

Beyond the painted face and colorful clothing, Gacy’s actions were so grotesque and harrowing that they have solidified him as one of the most notorious serial killers of all time.

Before The Murders

Getty | Bettmann

John Wayne Gacy did not have the easiest childhood in his Chicago, Illinois home.

Not only were he and his siblings subjected to abuse from their alcoholic father, but Gacy also suffered from a congenital heart condition that made it difficult for him to play with other children. Feelings of isolation were cemented when Gacy began to realize his attraction to other men.

Still, a young Gacy made it into adulthood, marrying a woman named Marlynn Myers in 1964 with whom he moved to Waterloo, Iowa.

That marriage came to a quick end when Gacy was arrested for sexually assaulting two high school-aged boys after serving them alcohol and showing them pornographic videos. The court sentenced Gacy to ten years in prison for the assault. Good behavior, however, led to an early release.

In a mere eighteen months, Gacy was on the road to Norridge, Illinois, where he would wreak havoc on the population by killing and assaulting over thirty young men and boys.

The Killer Clown

Getty | Bettmann

In Norridge, Gacy ran a contracting company, for which he would employ young men to work. The company became his primary method of recruiting victims, the first of which he raped and killed in 1972.

When some of the young men who worked with him began to go missing, more than one set of parents pointed their fingers at Gacy. Their pleas for investigation went ignored by the authorities.

After all, what harm could the friendly neighborhood clown have caused?

Gacy’s side gig as a clown for the Jolly Joker Clown Club actually did work in the murderer’s favor. While speaking with detectives upon his arrest, Gacy is quoted as saying, “A clown can get away with murder.”

As haunting as this quote is, the serial killer had a point. As his body count grew over the course of his six-year-long killing spree, authorities were rarely suspicious of the friendly community member’s involvement in the disappearances.

While Gacy was never dressed as a clown to commit the murders, he did use a bit of trickery to lock down his victims. He owned a pair of shackles and would lure some of the boys in with the promise of a magic trick. After showing them that he could swiftly escape the locked shackles, he urged them to try with the promise of showing them the trick afterward.

“The trick,” he would say once they were cuffed, “Is to have the key.” He would not release the boys from the shackles.

Smelling The Truth

Getty | EUGENE GARCIA

It was not until 1978, when a 15-year-old boy named Robert Piest went missing, that police decided to take a closer look at Gacy. They had only recently learned of his sexual assault convictions from the previous decade and decided that Gacy might just be a worthy inclusion on their list of suspects.

Authorities found nothing substantial during the first search of his home, but they did find a high school class ring and driver's licenses that did not belong to the contractor, as well as the offending pair of shackles. As a result, officers began 24-hour surveillance of Gacy, who seemingly welcomed their presence.

In fact, Gacy became so familiar with the police that on one cold night, he invited them into his home to warm up. Upon turning on the heat, the odor was unmistakable.

Officer Albrecht of the Des Plaines police department recounted his co-worker’s immediate thoughts to WMAQ-TV, saying, “Bob said right away, it smelled like a morgue!”

The smell of death is what gave the police the right to obtain a second warrant to search Gacy’s home, where they uncovered seemingly endless amounts of human remains.

Gacy later confessed to raping and murdering 33 young men and boys. Hidden in his home’s crawlspace and underneath his garage were 29 of those boys' bodies.

Facing Death

Getty | Steve Eichner

Despite his initial confession, Gacy continued to both plea insanity and claim that he was entirely uninvolved in the crimes at all. The killer even wrote a book titled, “A Question of a Doubt,” in which he claims innocence and blames the media for his conviction. The court never validated Gacy’s claims of innocence.

His fruitless and contradictory pleas led to him spending nearly a decade and a half imprisoned. While behind bars, he spent his time creating clown-centric art that is still worth thousands of dollars to collectors.

On May 10, 1994, John Wayne Gacy was executed by lethal injection.

The cold-blooded murderer never expressed any remorse for what he had done. While in prison, he is quoted as saying, “I don’t sit around worrying about the death penalty… If you believe you’ve lived your life the right way, then you do not have nothing to fear.”

To this day, five of John Wayne Gacy’s victims remain unidentified.

The Killer Clown lives in infamy, constantly depicted alongside other well-known serial killers in media like American Horror Story and serving as a reminder that no one can be trusted, not even a clown.

