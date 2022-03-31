Catching A Killer Clown: The Story Of John Wayne Gacy

The members of the Jolly Joker Clown Club would critique John Wayne Gacy for the way that he painted on his makeup. “Don’t paint on such a sharp smile,” they would say. “You’ll scare the children.”
Unbeknownst to the troupe of performers, the scariest thing about this clown was not his smile. It was the 29 human bodies hidden underneath his house.
Coulrophobia, known in simpler terms as a fear of clowns, plagues as many as 1 in 10 adults. The case of John Wayne Gacy, a real-life clown by day and prolific serial killer by night, certainly does nothing to lower that statistic.
Beyond the painted face and colorful clothing, Gacy’s actions were so grotesque and harrowing that they have solidified him as one of the most notorious serial killers of all time.