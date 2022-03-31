Catching A Killer Clown: The Story Of John Wayne Gacy

In Norridge, Gacy ran a contracting company, for which he would employ young men to work. The company became his primary method of recruiting victims, the first of which he raped and killed in 1972.

When some of the young men who worked with him began to go missing, more than one set of parents pointed their fingers at Gacy. Their pleas for investigation went ignored by the authorities.

After all, what harm could the friendly neighborhood clown have caused?

Gacy’s side gig as a clown for the Jolly Joker Clown Club actually did work in the murderer’s favor. While speaking with detectives upon his arrest, Gacy is quoted as saying, “A clown can get away with murder.”

As haunting as this quote is, the serial killer had a point. As his body count grew over the course of his six-year-long killing spree, authorities were rarely suspicious of the friendly community member’s involvement in the disappearances.

While Gacy was never dressed as a clown to commit the murders, he did use a bit of trickery to lock down his victims. He owned a pair of shackles and would lure some of the boys in with the promise of a magic trick. After showing them that he could swiftly escape the locked shackles, he urged them to try with the promise of showing them the trick afterward.

“The trick,” he would say once they were cuffed, “Is to have the key.” He would not release the boys from the shackles.