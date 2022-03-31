Mondays With Patrick Dempsey And His Pets

While he hasn’t been consistently sharing photos of his pups, Horton, Clementine, and Ginger in recent weeks – especially with his hectic movie and car racing schedule and all, the Porsche Design Eyewear brand ambassador and Dempsey Center founder did redeem himself this month with posts of Horton and Clem, his two French Bulldogs.

A dashing photo of an obedient Clem arrived (late) on March 8, as did another the following week of a groggy-looking Horton with the Monday blues.

Ginger, his rescue was featured in last month’s only ‘pet post’ to wrap up another Monday’s late-night share as she cuddled with her cute little stuffed toy under a cozy blanket.

“Good Night”, Dempsey wrote where a surge of his IG followers turned up to wish the pup sweet dreams.