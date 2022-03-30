Gemma Chan Stuns In Leggy Minidress

The fashion-forward actress is aware of the need to bring to light the legacy of Wong to serve as a form of encouragement to other aspiring Asian actresses. Gemma was once told she would never be cast in a period drama as an "actor of color." Fortunately, she has been able to use her acting in Crazy Rich Asians to draw notice to cultural blind spots. A lot of help would be rendered to make the biopic a masterpiece. Nina Yang Bongiovi will produce with Gemme. The screenplay will be written by the first Asian American playwright to win a Tony Award, David Henry Hwang.