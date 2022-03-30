Gemma Chan is a real fashion gem. She is not only an amazing actress but also a fashionista. The Crazy Rich Asians star uploaded another of her beautiful looks for her 2.2m Instagram fans. She looked mesmerizing in a purple mini-dress which got a lot of love from her fans.
Gemma Chan Stuns In Leggy Minidress
Purple Royale
Gemma relished her after-hours look. The 39-year-old actress rocked a purple off-shoulder mini-dress, displaying her long and beautiful legs. She completed the look with beautiful butterfly clear-cut heels and silver earrings. With her neck left bare and her hair packed up to give her neckline a good view, the actress looked irresistibly charming. She captioned the post "After Hours." Her fans trooped to the comment box to express their delight in her captivating look.
Stunning View
In another of her Instagram posts, the English actress stunned her fans with a view of her and the amazing blue sky background. Standing on a veranda, the actress was dressed in a yellow gown, giving her fans a view of an amazing tropical feeling. She wore white heels to go with the white knee part of her dress. The view gave her fans a feel of paradise as the camera shot captured the beauty of the environment. In the last slide, she took a picture of the beautiful natural habitat, with trees and the view of the beautiful blue sky and ocean.
Reenacting Hollywood Legend
According to JustJared Gemma has been tapped to play the role of a Hollywood Legend, Anna May Wong, who was the first Chinese-American film star. The Eternals star is an advocate for Asian women and wants to bring to notice the challenges Wong faced through her journey as an actress. This was during the high level of discrimination and racism. The Marvel star gave a review where she mentioned "the challenges and prejudice" the Chinese actress went through in the early 20th century.
Upholding Legacy
The fashion-forward actress is aware of the need to bring to light the legacy of Wong to serve as a form of encouragement to other aspiring Asian actresses. Gemma was once told she would never be cast in a period drama as an "actor of color." Fortunately, she has been able to use her acting in Crazy Rich Asians to draw notice to cultural blind spots. A lot of help would be rendered to make the biopic a masterpiece. Nina Yang Bongiovi will produce with Gemme. The screenplay will be written by the first Asian American playwright to win a Tony Award, David Henry Hwang.