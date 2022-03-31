Olympian Lea Bouard In Bikini Is Captain At Sea

instagram | Lea Bouard

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Léa Bouard's bikini fashion is top-notch. It is no secret that the German freestyle skier keeps up with her striking look even when she is on ski boots with ski bindings. Bouard's style has caught many fans' attention, and she has also won hearts in the fashion industry. Here is an insight into some of Bouard's stunning appearances.

The Latest

Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Cruises On Waves

4 Times Nicole Scherzinger Impressed In Bikinis

Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Legs In Shorts

Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Cutout Dress

Lori Harvey Enjoys Outdoor Shower In Bikini

A Stunning Captain 

Shutterstock | 810748

Bouard is a master even on deck. The 25-year-old skier proved she could take over anything when she shared photos of herself relaxing on a ship. In the snaps uploaded on her Instagram page, Bouard looked stunning in a two-piece bathing suit that kept her elegant curves on display. Her maritime hat and caption showed that she had also taken over the sea. The images captivated Bouard's 89.9k followers, and many flooded the comments with lovely words.

Entertainment

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

By Geri Green

Fresh Off The Sea

Getty | picture alliance

Bouard took over Instagram in September 2021 when she posted several photos and videos from her time on a sailboat. The young olympian started her update with an image of herself standing on the boat's railing. She rocked a hat that shielded her face and tied a pink scarf around her waist. Bouard, who once worked as a waitress, gave fans a closer look at her bikini in one photo before sharing videos of the sea packed with different sailboats. She also posted clips that featured her dancing, navigating an inflatable boat, followed by videos of her diet on deck. Bouard's update had 2,816 likes since it was posted, and her caption revealed that she had a refreshing time.

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

Elan X Bouard 

Shutterstock | 810748

Bouard's style and remarkable works in sports have served as an inspiration for some of Elan's unique designs. With Bouard's love for nature combined with her passion for different snow works, the mogul skier inspired some of Elan's finest skiing kits. The corporation's RIPSTICK 94 is perfect for any adventure and weather snow condition. The collection is a set of colorful skis perfect for female free-riders who love the mountains.

Bouard’s Fashionale Gear

Getty | Clive Mason

For Bouard, every weather condition is perfect for adventure. In summer, she takes over the sea, and during winter, she is a total goddess on the ice mountains, and her love for both seasons reflects in her designs. The Ripstick 94 W which embraces summer warmness and the winter wonderland received broad appreciation. The young mogul skier has also been keeping up with her fashionable and fit works.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Aly Raisman Impresses In Bikini Handstand

Surfer Caroline Marks Offers Rear View In Bikini

Nastia Liukin Struggles Doing Handstand In Bikini

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.