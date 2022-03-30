The Levitating singer, Dua Lipa, makes no hesitation when it comes to giving her Instagram fans a sensational look. Being a model before a singer and songwriter, the British singer is embedded with a fascinating fashion sense. She dazzled her 81.4 million fans with her sophisticated look in a super-ripped dress she wore to her baby brother's birthday dinner.
Dua Lipa Stuns In Cutout Dress
Stunning Fashionista
The British singer got her Instagram fans in a frenzy with her jaw-dropping look in a Resort 2022 dress from the Christopher Esber brand. The fitted black long dress, plus the brand's signature cutouts, gave the dress seductive details. She rocked it with a silver Balenciaga 'Hourglass' bag and black low heels. The singer gave different poses highlighting her slim figure in the dress.
Elegance In Corporate Wear
The award-winning singer who fancies designer glams is blessed with the body to look elegant in any outfit, be it a party outfit or even corporate wear. In another of her Instagram posts, the 26-year-old singer looked dapper in a short black dress with knee-high leather boots. She shared her love for astrological reading with her fans. Her lips were covered with her favorite brown lipstick, and her hair was styled at the center, giving her the look of an elegant boss. The post got over 2 million likes, with her fans complimenting how she effortlessly rocked a corporate outfit.
'Sweetest Pie' Collaboration
Dua Lipa's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in Sweetest Pie earlier got fans drooling in anticipation over the music video. The song was officially released on March 11, and soon after, a much-awaited music video followed suit. They are both known to be amazing pop artists.
They decided to collaborate on a mash-up of Megan rapping to Dua Lipa's Levitating, which was circulating on the internet in 2020. After careful consideration of the perfect beat, they were able to come up with Sweetest Pie with the Yoga enthusiast on the chorus and bridge. The song debuted at No.15 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Fashion And Music Icon
The music video for Sweetest Pie, which has finally been released, has no doubt proved the fashion aspect of the two pop artists. In their first-time team-up music video, the music icons dished out more fashion feasts to their fans. The video concept was created by Megan and included elements of twists in fantasy and horror. Teen Vogue selected ten of their most fascinating fashion looks, which captivated the viewers. Dua Lipa memorably showed off her fashion taste in Mugler.