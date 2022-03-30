Dua Lipa Stuns In Cutout Dress

Dua Lipa's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in Sweetest Pie earlier got fans drooling in anticipation over the music video. The song was officially released on March 11, and soon after, a much-awaited music video followed suit. They are both known to be amazing pop artists.

They decided to collaborate on a mash-up of Megan rapping to Dua Lipa's Levitating, which was circulating on the internet in 2020. After careful consideration of the perfect beat, they were able to come up with Sweetest Pie with the Yoga enthusiast on the chorus and bridge. The song debuted at No.15 on the Billboard Hot 100.