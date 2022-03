The businesswoman wore two pieces from the Fendi Spring-Summer 22 collection - one white and the other black. The triangle bikini tops she wore had tiny gold links holding each cup together at the center, while the wide-leg pants hugged her curves subtly. It's had to hide Kim's curves no matter how loose-fitting an outfit is because of how pronounced they are.

Kim also wore Bulgari jewelry pieces, including a pair of honeycomb silver earrings, diamond-encrusted rings, and bracelets matching her white-painted acrylic nails.

Kim ditched the blazer to show off her mounding bosoms and wore sexy strappy silver heels to complete the outfit.