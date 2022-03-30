Surfer Maya Gabeira Enjoys Beach Waves In Swimsuit

The native Brazilian has been chasing big waves for nearly all of her life, and her social media followers are already used to seeing Maya in action on the beaches and surfing huge waves wherever she may be.

In one recent post, the Guinness world record holder can be seen in the middle of a surfing session carrying a white surfboard and clad in a beautiful, multi-colored one-piece swimsuit off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The series of photos have Gabeira at rest and storming full steam ahead towards a wave, having fun doing what she loves!