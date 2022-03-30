The surfer is stunning in a series of photos taken in Rio De Janeiro as she enjoyed the strong beach waves and warm water.
Surfer Maya Gabeira Enjoys Beach Waves In Swimsuit
Maya Is One Surfer That Is Ready For Her Closeup
Currently regarded as one of the world’s best surfers, Maya Gabeira is trailblazing in a sport that is typically dominated by men as she continues to break down barriers from within. As a big wave rider that is unafraid of breaking new ground, Gabeira has earned a large following as an innovator and spokesperson for female surfers, and her star continues to rise as her Instagram following climbs to more than 620,000 people.
Maya in Surf, Sun, And Swimsuits
The native Brazilian has been chasing big waves for nearly all of her life, and her social media followers are already used to seeing Maya in action on the beaches and surfing huge waves wherever she may be.
In one recent post, the Guinness world record holder can be seen in the middle of a surfing session carrying a white surfboard and clad in a beautiful, multi-colored one-piece swimsuit off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The series of photos have Gabeira at rest and storming full steam ahead towards a wave, having fun doing what she loves!
The Classic Photoshoot
Even though Maya gets to practice nearly every day on some of the most beautiful beaches on earth that are bursting with color, she proves in another of her popular Instagram captions that the perfect black-and-white photo can go a long way. A stunning post of Maya in a one-piece rinsing off after a dip in the beach is a playful pose and liked by more than 10,000 of her followers!
Maya Is A Survivor
Professional surfers make it look very easy, but the fact is that injuries are quite common, with many athletes experiencing torn ligaments and joins over the course of a season. Gabeira has overcome injuries and has demonstrated alongside other noted female surfers that they are just as tough and committed as their male counterparts. In only a few years, the industry has changed dramatically for the better and women are beginning to reap the rewards. Gabeira commented about women finally getting their dues, saying:
“However, the culture has improved significantly in the past couple of years. I wouldn’t say it’s welcoming now, but it’s a possible place to strive as a woman. That’s a progression. There’s representation.”
Maya is leading the charge as more female surfers gain a voice and respect throughout the sport.