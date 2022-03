According to reports, Ye picked up a rare Birkin for his new muse. The ultra-luxurious purse has silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware.

The bag is a rare piece and costs close to $300k. It is no longer in circulation but West was able to purchase it from Privé Porter, which described the bag as "one of the rarest and most coveted Birkins in the world".

Jones is yet to take the bag out on one of their date nights but it's been confirmed that the purse was safely delivered to her.