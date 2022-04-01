Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Curvy Figure In Alo Yoga

Alexandra Daddario has been flaunting her killer figure while in a skimpy Alo Yoga look. The HBO actress, 36, continues her partnership with the activewear brand, one mainly fronted by 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner - but Daddario is gaining ground. The White Lotus star appeared on Alo's Instagram earlier this year while modeling a pinstripe and matching workout set, also photographed in a zen greenery-filled setting as she stunned the camera.

Alexandra didn't share this photo on her own Instagram - fortunately, all you need to do is scroll to catch it.

Scroll for the photo. Daddario, a yoga lover herself and upping her sessions over the pandemic, was photographed in a bright backyard setting. The blue-eyed beauty was stripped down to a plunging navy blue pinstripe sports bra with a deep neckline, also showing off her toned abs as she rocked a matching and tight pair of leggings.

The cute and gym-ready fit perfectly flattered the actress' enviable figure, with Daddario also drawing attention to her world-famous peepers as she wore minimal makeup and her dark locks all down and wavy.

A caption from Alo told shoppers: "Off to steal this look 🖤 @alexandradaddario stuns in the all-new pinstripe captivate set in true navy." The rising label is already adored by the likes of sitcom star Kaley Cuoco and supermodel Hailey Bieber - Hailey has spent much of 2022 being photographed hitting up L.A. Pilates classes in her Alo Yoga.

Alexandra was already making workout headlines ahead of her 2017 role in the movie Baywatch, when she spoke of training up to run around in her high-cut swimsuit.

She told Muscle & Fitness: "I started working out with Patrick Murphy, this amazing trainer in Los Angeles. The weight training helped me feel stronger, especially in my back, which didn’t hurt as much. Women should look into it if they haven’t before." Daddario added:

"I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity."

Daddario joins the long list of celebrities either influencing for or fronting brands. Model Amelia Hamlin joins AD in influencing for Alo. Meanwhile, singer Miley Cyrus is repping Gucci, pop star Dua Lipa does the same for Versace, and Hailey Bieber is fronting YSL.

