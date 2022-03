The chemistry between these two is palpable and fans can't get enough of them. While there is no confirmation about how much of their relationship will be featured in the third season, the two already teased the public about their possible return.

"If I were to return for season three, I would love to continue Kate and Anthony's love story and see them kind of play post-marriage and kind of enjoy that honeymoon romance that they deserve and a lot more horse riding," Simone said in an interview.

"And Kate is now the viscountess and once you're married into the Bridgerton family, you’re married in," Jonathan added.