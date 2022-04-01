'I'm Still Traumatized': Paris Hilton's Continuing Fight Against The Troubled Teen Industry

Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Tiara Winter-Schorr

Paris Hilton's public image was all about glamour, luxury, and parties. The Hilton hotel heiress, worth an estimated $300 million, was the first mega-influencer, paving the way for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Charli D'Amelio. She didn't have a craft or a particular talent, but she had money and charisma, and a knack for making people want to live as she lived. She did, however, prove herself to be a competent businesswoman with a shrewd eye for generating publicity.

Back in 2020, Hilton broke with her public image and made a shocking revelation: as a teen, she was sent to a Utah facility for troubled adolescents, where she faced cruelty and abuse. Years later, she is working on healing her trauma by fighting for oversight and closure of teen boot camp programs, which often masquerade as wildness programs and drug rehab. Keep scrolling to read about the troubled teen industry, how it began, and what's being done to stop it.

The Fight Of Her Life

Getty | Robert Kamau

Paris Hilton on Instagram: “Hello fellow survivors, parents, family members of survivors & former & current staff members. My team & I are collecting information of…”

Paris' trouble began in her teen years with rebellious behavior. Her parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton, exhausted every option at their disposal to try to reform their wild daughter. It was then that they heard about the Provo Canyon School, a Utah boarding facility that promised to educate and refine troubled teens through tough love and strict guidance. But Hilton described something much darker in her 2020 YouTube documentary, This is Paris.

She endured being beaten, choked, bullied, put into solitary confinement without clothes, forced to take medication without a diagnosis, deprived of sleep, and watched while she showered. She noted in her documentary that she is "still traumatized" and living with PTSD. The allegations leveled by Hilton are nothing new for the troubled teen industry. In fact, the industry has been under fire from the time it began. Scroll down for more on how it began and how Paris is handling this legacy of brutality.

The Troubled Teen Industry

Getty | OLIVIER DOULIERY

The first expose of the troubled teen industry was undertaken by journalists at Mother Jones magazine, who noted that the unifying principle of these facilities is the notion that punishment is therapeutic. In 1958, this worrying approach began with Synanon, a drug treatment program built on humiliation, isolation, and torture tactics such as sleep deprivation and screaming. Studies later found that this approach left participants with lasting psychological trauma, and only 10% of those treated at Synanon remained sober.

By the late 1960s, Synanon was discredited and known for dismal results. But by 1971, the first congregate care facility for troubled teens opened in Florida after being awarded a federal grant. The Seed, as it was called, applied Synanon techniques to teenagers. A scant 3 years later, the federal government had launched an investigation and discovered The Seed was abusing teens and using brainwashing tactics similar to those applied by the North Korean government.

When The Seed closed down, a copycat program called Straight Inc. was opened by Mel Sembler, a Republican party heavyweight, and Bush family friend. Other Republican heavyweights such as Nancy Regan threw their weight behind Straight Inc., and soon it was operating across 7 states. When Straight Inc. closed down in 1993, it was facing legal suits for beating teens and kidnapping adult participants.

By the early 1990s, there were over 50 teen programs based on Synanon techniques. At least 30 teens have died since these programs began, many of them from preventable infections or physical abuse. When teens attempt to reach out to their families, parents are told they are malingering and should be ignored. Many of them claim letters to their parents were ripped up or never mailed.

Loopholes in federal oversight and legislation mean that these facilities can close down and reopen with new names, frequently in the same state and often with the same staff. The loopholes that existed in 2007 that were referenced by Mother Jones still exist today. Keep reading to learn what measures are being taken to close loopholes and how Paris is fighting alongside activists and legislators.

New Legislation Takes Aim At Abuses

Getty | Alex Wong

In October of 2021, Hilton traveled to Washington D.C. to speak on Capitol Hill about her experiences at the Provo Canyon School. She also pressed Congress and President Biden to pass the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which would create a "bill of rights for young people in congregate care facilities that will ensure they are safe from institutional abuse, neglect, and coercion."

The bill would effectively disallow abusive schools to reopen and would close existing loopholes. It also calls for greater federal oversight by creating a Department of Justice commission to investigate programs and to fund grants to states for protective measures. While it might not put a complete stop to the industry, it would afford vulnerable teens some amount of safety.

Hilton is not the only celebrity to have experienced abuse while in a congregate care facility. Scroll down to the final section to see who else has spoken out about their horrific experiences.

Paris Jackson, Drew Barrymore Speak Out In Support Of Hilton

Getty | Steve Granitz

Model Paris Jackson and talk show host Drew Barrymore both came forward to support Hilton and to discuss their own experiences.

Jackson was sent to Diamond Ranch Academy, also in Utah. She, like Hilton, lives with PTSD and the shattering psychological effects of brutal treatment. She also alleged that staff kept students heavily drugged, whether or not they had been prescribed medications by a doctor.

Barrymore interviewed Hilton for her talk show and noted that the documentary was like watching an echo of her own experiences. Hilton went on to discuss her initial feelings of shame and embarrassment, despite knowing she had no reason to feel ashamed of being abused.

Hilton's bravery in breaking the silence should not be understated: although she comes from enormous wealth and privilege, she is taking on an industry soaked in politics, power, and corruption.

If you would like to support the passage of the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, here are some resources.

