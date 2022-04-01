'I'm Still Traumatized': Paris Hilton's Continuing Fight Against The Troubled Teen Industry

The first expose of the troubled teen industry was undertaken by journalists at Mother Jones magazine, who noted that the unifying principle of these facilities is the notion that punishment is therapeutic. In 1958, this worrying approach began with Synanon, a drug treatment program built on humiliation, isolation, and torture tactics such as sleep deprivation and screaming. Studies later found that this approach left participants with lasting psychological trauma, and only 10% of those treated at Synanon remained sober.

By the late 1960s, Synanon was discredited and known for dismal results. But by 1971, the first congregate care facility for troubled teens opened in Florida after being awarded a federal grant. The Seed, as it was called, applied Synanon techniques to teenagers. A scant 3 years later, the federal government had launched an investigation and discovered The Seed was abusing teens and using brainwashing tactics similar to those applied by the North Korean government.

When The Seed closed down, a copycat program called Straight Inc. was opened by Mel Sembler, a Republican party heavyweight, and Bush family friend. Other Republican heavyweights such as Nancy Regan threw their weight behind Straight Inc., and soon it was operating across 7 states. When Straight Inc. closed down in 1993, it was facing legal suits for beating teens and kidnapping adult participants.

By the early 1990s, there were over 50 teen programs based on Synanon techniques. At least 30 teens have died since these programs began, many of them from preventable infections or physical abuse. When teens attempt to reach out to their families, parents are told they are malingering and should be ignored. Many of them claim letters to their parents were ripped up or never mailed.

Loopholes in federal oversight and legislation mean that these facilities can close down and reopen with new names, frequently in the same state and often with the same staff. The loopholes that existed in 2007 that were referenced by Mother Jones still exist today.