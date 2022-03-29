The Men Who Impressed In Cartier At Oscars

The men looked dashing in their dapper suits at the Oscars on Sunday. While it was easy to get carried away with the ladies' fashion, you couldn't ignore some of the men that walked onto that red carpet at the Dolby Theater. One recurrent theme amongst the celebrities was the astounding jewelry pieces they wore, from necklaces to wristwatches and rings.

Thanks to its exquisite designs and elegance, French designer Cartier made an unsurprising repeated appearance on the carpet. Gold, Silver, Diamond were all present in the diverse pieces.

Keep reading to find out which ones made out the top list for the night.

Finneas' Wins An Oscar In His Cartier Tank Wristwatch

Getty | Future Publishing

Billie Eilish's brother and co-songwriter Finneas was one of the biggest winners of the night as he carted home the much-coveted statue for Best Original Song. As he raised his gold statue in triumph, we got a sneak peek at his gold Cartier Tank timepiece. The rectangular-shaped link-chain wristwatch matched his dapper black suit and went even better with his Oscar award.

Timothée Chalamet's Cartier Jewelry Pieces

Getty | Future Publishing

Timothée Chalamet shocked everyone when he appeared at the Oscars shirtless underneath his Louis Vuitton sequin blazer with lace embroidered hemmings. Who else has the audacity to defy norms like that if not the Dune star? Well, the Oscar-nominated actor wasn't completely naked underneath his blazer since he wore a double-layered silver Cartier necklace with a big Panther pendant. He also accessorized his outfit with multi silver Cartier rings matching his necklace.

Kodi Smit-McPhee's Timepiece

Getty | Future Publishing

Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, paired his soft power blue double-breasted Bottega suit with a diamond encrusted women's Cartier Révélation d’une Panthère wristwatch. When a timepiece is that beautiful, gender allocations are mere formalities. The shiny watch had a marble swirl blue dial with diamonds floating around.

His other jewelry pieces, from earrings to rings and a necklace, were Cartier pieces.

Rami Malek's Lapel Pin

Getty | Future Publishing

According to his Vanity Fair interview, Rami Malek kept it "classic and elegant," because that's his preferred style for a traditional event like the Oscars. He wasn't about to risk it all like the Gen Z Timothée Chalamet! (If only he dared, maybe it might look good.) So, he wore a demure black tuxedo with a bowtie and added a shiny Cartier lapel pin featuring two cabochon cut stones and a chain. He said,

"It feels unique but still maintains the elegance of the look."

He also wore a Cartier lapel pin in 2020.

