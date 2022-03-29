The Men Who Impressed In Cartier At Oscars

The men looked dashing in their dapper suits at the Oscars on Sunday. While it was easy to get carried away with the ladies' fashion, you couldn't ignore some of the men that walked onto that red carpet at the Dolby Theater. One recurrent theme amongst the celebrities was the astounding jewelry pieces they wore, from necklaces to wristwatches and rings.

Thanks to its exquisite designs and elegance, French designer Cartier made an unsurprising repeated appearance on the carpet. Gold, Silver, Diamond were all present in the diverse pieces.

Keep reading to find out which ones made out the top list for the night.