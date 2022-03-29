Zendaya is the moment of every red carpet, and the Valentino ambassador proved that fact on Sunday when she arrived at the Dolby Theater. She shone brightly in a custom-made two-piece from the Italian fashion house designed by the Creative Director Pierre Paolo Piciolli and styled by her trusted partner Law Roach. One thing about the 25-year-old's looks is, they're never what you expect, and that's what we love the most about her. She keeps us guessing about her next move - an asset in the fashion world.
Zendaya Sparkles In Cropped Valentino Shirt
Zendaya Looks Like A Futuristic Princess
Zendaya's outfit was a two-piece set focused on proportions consisting of a white cropped double silk shirt and high-waist long silver sequin skirt. The Silver organza skirt's train was so long it trailed after her as she walked across the carpet.
Dripping In Bulgari
The Dune star wore a "Bulgari Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with over 13 carats of step cut diamonds set in white gold and multiple Serpenti Viper diamond bracelets. She completed the look with Diamond studs and multiple High Jewelry rings, all from the Maison’s newest High jewelry collection."
Zendaya painted her fingernails silver to match the ongoing theme of her outfit giving it a futuristic style.
Her nail artist wrote,
"Zendaya choose very trendy mirrored nails. This manicure is not the easiest to perform, for the perfect result you need to do a perfect alignment of rubber base and use a special powder for the most reflective effect."
Special Hair Coloring
Considering the details that went into curating Zendaya's Oscars red carpet look, we see why she made every important best-dressed look for the night from Vogue to Variety and Harper's Bazaar! Her hairstylist, Antoinette said,
"[She] created Zendaya's hair color to accentuate her radiant skin tone and marry well with her sparkling look on the red carpet. The highlights gave her dimension and the gloss to make sure she had shine to match that dazzling dress... The hair is 100% Human, so [she] had to color match for a seamless look."
Pierre Paolo Can't Get Over Zendaya's Outfit
Pierre Paolo gushed over his design when he saw how well Zendaya wore it on the red carpet. He wrote,
"The story of a dress. Just a shirt and a skirt. Two pieces that can be assembled and built in a thousand combinations. Law and I with my team thought that this was Zendaya combination, in a couture yet effortless way, and Antonietta perfectly brought it to life…and Z did what she always does, this magic trick that turned everything into something memorable."