Zendaya Sparkles In Cropped Valentino Shirt

The Dune star wore a "Bulgari Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with over 13 carats of step cut diamonds set in white gold and multiple Serpenti Viper diamond bracelets. She completed the look with Diamond studs and multiple High Jewelry rings, all from the Maison’s newest High jewelry collection."

Zendaya painted her fingernails silver to match the ongoing theme of her outfit giving it a futuristic style.

Her nail artist wrote,

"Zendaya choose very trendy mirrored nails. This manicure is not the easiest to perform, for the perfect result you need to do a perfect alignment of rubber base and use a special powder for the most reflective effect."