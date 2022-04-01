Kim Kardashian Squats Deep In Skintight SKIMS

Getty | Doug Peters - PA Images

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kim Kardashian has been selling her SKIMS and reminding fans that her 2019-founded brand offers a little something different. The 41-year-old mogul is fresh from announcing she's now fronting luxury designer Balenciaga, but her real money-maker comes via both her SKIMS clothing and shapewear line, plus KKW Beauty.

On March 10, the E! star stunned in a faux leather shorts look, squatting down low for a promo shot and showing off her killer figure and her merch via the SKIMS Instagram. Check it out below.

The Latest

'I'm Still Traumatized': Paris Hilton's Continuing Fight Against The Troubled Teen Industry

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends LeBron James To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen & Draft Picks

Courteney Cox’s Spaniel Pups Are Cuteness Overload

Mondays With Patrick Dempsey And His Pets

Donald Trump Responds To Biden Releasing Oil Reserves

SKIMS Faux Leather

Getty | Lionel Hahn

Scroll for the photo. Kim went for an all-tan look as she posed on a circular platform and backed by tan drapes. The ex to Kanye West crouched way down while in high heels, flaunting her toned legs and going tighter than skin in a high-waisted pair of leather-effect shorts, plus a matching long-sleeved top.

All plump pout and wearing flawless makeup, Kim gazed sideways while wearing her signature dark locks down, also letting her brand do the talking.

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Chanel West Coast shared a behind the scenes look at Rob Dyrdek's 'Ridiculousness' on social media.

By Lindsay Cronin

See More Photos Below

SKIMS alerted fans to the fit, writing: "Say goodbye to traditional leather because this Faux Leather combo is comfortable, breathable, and hugs your curves in all the right places. Get @KimKardashian’s Biker Short and Mock Neck Bodysuit look via the link in bio."

While sister Khloe Kardashian champions inclusivity - right through to footwear - via her Good American line, Kim is making it a vegan affair as she steers clear of leather. The star is, herself, 95% vegan.

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

SKIMS Swim Launch

Kardashian is fresh from the launch of SWIMS Swim, with March 2022 bringing both a high-profile launch and a pop-up store in Miami, FL. “The idea is to build your looks from a large assortment of separates—we have a total wardrobe of swim looks, from skimpy bikinis to sculpting one-pieces to sexy cover ups,” Kim told Vogue of her new swim range, one she's been modeling on Instagram.

Taking Away Anxiety

Shutterstock | 673594

Noting the all-too-common body insecurity her customers might face when swimwear shopping, Kim continued: “Feeling confident is really important and so many women dread the idea of putting on a swimsuit and baring it all. I wanted to change that and take away the anxiety of buying and wearing swimwear by offering a complete system of solutions and options that aim to suit every taste.”

Also boasting swimwear lines are 37-year-old sister Khloe and 24-year-old mogul sibling, Kylie Jenner.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Shares Inspiring Message While Receiving Walk Of Fame Star

Inside Thylane Blondeau’s Chic Paris Apartment

Nastia Liukin Lifts Leg In Black Spandex Bodysuit During Yoga Workout

Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.