CJ Perry In Bikini Shows Off Achievements

"From being on a poster at #Wrestlemania, having a match with one of my best friends & favorite dance partners @trinity_fatu at #Wrestlemania... Talk about a complete 180 from WWE only wanting me to wear pink, have blonde hair & having MY ASS kicked ! 😂 I had the most amazing time with my sister & family this past year, because I finally had some free time & wasn’t on the road with #WWE 300 days of the year! I can’t believe how far life has come in a year & how brainwashed I was from the toxic environment that I had worked in for 8 years."

We had no idea how bad Lana's time in WWE was until this post. It's good to see the 37-year-old thriving against all odds.