Ciara And Russell Wilson Get Intimate In Style

The power couple turned up the heat on the blue carpet! Ciara teased us in a floor-length burgundy gown with cutouts that reveal just enough without being too revealing. The hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez, chose a wet wavy look to complement the blackberry gown draped on her body like waterfalls, an excellent choice that tops the overall drenched aesthetic.

In her arms was her adoring husband, dressed to the nines in a black double-breasted suit with a silver cross-chain. Russell chooses the classic man look with his blazer, made of silk on the top and cotton on the bottom. Whether coordinating or going in entirely different fashion directions, the two always look great together.