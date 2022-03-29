American actress and model Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram page to brandish a photo of herself, her cat, Clive, and hairstylist Aaron Light at her home on Saturday. The form-fitting dress had the 'Underworld' star looking graceful as ever. Kate looked stunning as she posed with Light and her cat in her home on the day of Chanel's pre-Oscars party.
Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress
Kate In Floor-Length Dress
The 48-year-old actress posed for a photo with Aaron Light at her home in Los Angeles on the day of Chanel's pre-Oscars party. The beautiful Camilla Rose floor-length dress had a big black and white rosette at the top, which made the dress look even more stylish. She accessorized with simple drop earrings and black heels. Her cat, Clive, rested comfortably in her arms. Kate had one elbow on Light's shoulder as she captioned the post "Mummy and daddy went out 🖤 thank you @ chanelofficial."
Beckinsale On 'Mrvl Skin'
Beckinsale shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a pale green satin dress as she posed at Mrvl Skin a couple of months after MrvL Skin Solutions announced their partnership with her on their new anti-aging skincare line. Kate announced on her Instagram page that the anti-aging skincare products were now available on the Mrvl Skin website. The new skincare line makes use of Blue Scorpion Peptides to slow down the aging process.
Beckinsale says: "thrilled to share that@mrvlskin is officially available at Mrvlskin.com! I'm so excited for everyone to try this revolutionary luxury skincare line with Blue Scorpion Peptides!"
Beckinsale Shows Off Toned Legs
The actress who never shies away from flaunting her assets, showed up at the 2022 Vanity Fair's Oscar party looking absolutely gorgeous in a black see-through Zuhair Murad mermaid gown with a bodysuit and sequined tulle overlay. The see-through dress put her toned legs on full display. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and her jewelry was kept at a minimum. Zuhair Murad shared the photo on the Instagram page. The dress, which they said is from the ZMCouture 2022 Spring-Summer collection, had Beckinsale's toned legs on full display.
How Kate Got Those Legs
Kate's trainer, Brad Siskind, revealed to Women's Health that Kate works out six times a week. Kate shared her workout routine with Women's Health, which starts with a full-body workout, after which she does 90-120 seconds of cardio. Then she repeats the eight complete body exercises again, this time with heavier weight, added bands, or faster reps, after which she finishes with a cardio interval. The Van Helsing actress had posted videos of herself doing serious workouts at various times. Kate had revealed to Shape that she used to be a vegetarian but started eating meat when her former trainer advised her to start eating chicken and fish to help her with energy.