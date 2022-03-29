Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Monochrome Dress

Beckinsale shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a pale green satin dress as she posed at Mrvl Skin a couple of months after MrvL Skin Solutions announced their partnership with her on their new anti-aging skincare line. Kate announced on her Instagram page that the anti-aging skincare products were now available on the Mrvl Skin website. The new skincare line makes use of Blue Scorpion Peptides to slow down the aging process.

Beckinsale says: "thrilled to share that@mrvlskin is officially available at Mrvlskin.com! I'm so excited for everyone to try this revolutionary luxury skincare line with Blue Scorpion Peptides!"