Since the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks. With the controversies that he's involved in and his failure to live up to expectations from his last year's performance, some people have doubts if Randle still should be part of the Knicks' long-term plans The 2022 NBA trade deadline may have passed with Randle still on the Knicks' roster, but they are expected to explore moving him again in the 2022 NBA offseason.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Package Centered On Julius Randle To Pacers For Malcolm Brogdon & Myles Turner
Potential Trade Partner - Indiana Pacers
One of the ideal trade partners for the Knicks in the deal involving Randle is the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network named three players that the Knicks could target using Randle as the main trade chip. These include Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. According to Siegel, the Knicks could engage in a blockbuster deal that would send a trade package centered on Randle to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon and Myles Turner.
Addressing Major Backcourt Problem
Targeting Brogdon in the 2022 NBA offseason would make a lot of sense for the Knicks, especially with the Kemba Walker experiment turning into a massive failure and Derrick Rose continuing to deal with health issues. Brogdon may not be an All-Star, but he could give the Knicks a long-term solution to their major backcourt problem. His potential arrival in New York would also help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor.
Aside from being a good playmaker, Brogdon is also a very reliable scorer, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Myles Turner Fills Mitchell Robinson's Spot
The inclusion of Turner in the trade makes the proposed deal a no-brainer for the Knicks. The Knicks may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but the young center is set to hit the free agency market this summer. By acquiring Turner, the Knicks would no longer need to engage in a bidding war to bring Robinson back in the 2022 NBA free agency.
Turner would be a massive upgrade over Robinson at the Knicks' starting center position. Aside from being a dominant force under the basket, he's also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc, making him a great fit alongside Knicks franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett.
Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade
With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, it remains a big question mark if the Pacers would be interested in adding Randle to their roster. However, at 27, Randle still has plenty of productive years left in his career to be part of the Pacers' rebuilding plans. With the uncertainties surrounding TJ Warren's future in Indiana, the Pacers could get their new starting power forward in Randle.
Aside from Randle, the Pacers could also ask the Knicks to include some of their young players and future first-round picks in their offer for Brogdon and Turner.