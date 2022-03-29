NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Package Centered On Julius Randle To Pacers For Malcolm Brogdon & Myles Turner

Targeting Brogdon in the 2022 NBA offseason would make a lot of sense for the Knicks, especially with the Kemba Walker experiment turning into a massive failure and Derrick Rose continuing to deal with health issues. Brogdon may not be an All-Star, but he could give the Knicks a long-term solution to their major backcourt problem. His potential arrival in New York would also help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

Aside from being a good playmaker, Brogdon is also a very reliable scorer, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.