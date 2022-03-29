NBA Rumors: Nets 'Regret' Not Getting Third Team For James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade

With the uncertainties surrounding Simmons' health and return to the court in the 2021-22 NBA season, Swartz believes that the Nets must have regretted not sending him to a third team before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

"While the Nets shouldn't regret trading Harden, they should have pushed for a three-team deal instead," Swartz said. "Sending Simmons to a rebuilding team or one that could be more patient with his recovery would have been best for all parties involved, especially if the Nets could have gotten a player like Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings or CJ McCollum/Norman Powell from the Portland Trail Blazers."