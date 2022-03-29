After creating the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, the Lakers are far from the team that is ready to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. So far, they have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Phoenix For Deandre Ayton & Mikal Bridges
Trading Anthony Davis To Phoenix
With the team on the verge of suffering a huge disappointment, some people have already started talking about the moves that the Lakers could make in the 2022 NBA offseason. In an episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe of ESPN and Bill Simmons of The Ringer discussed "fake trades" the Lakers could explore this summer. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Davis to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.
“DeAndre Ayton, who has to be thrown into every trade now, because who knows if he’s on the Suns next year,” Simmons said, as quoted by Heavy.com. “Just Davis to Phoenix, Ayton and Bridges to the Lakers, sign-and-trade with Ayton. Suns have to give up Bridges, they still get to keep Cam Johnson. They got Crowder still, they’ll go get another free agent.”
Lakers Swap Anthony Davis For Two Young Starters
The proposed blockbuster deal with the Suns would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that the tandem of James and Davis could help them win another NBA championship title in Los Angeles. By sending their injury-riddled superstar to Phoenix, the Lakers would be acquiring two young, starting-caliber players in Ayton and Bridges. Ayton would immediately fill the hole that Davis would be leaving in the Lakers' frontcourt, while Bridges would give them an elite three-and-D player in their wing.
LeBron James Could Block Trade
The Lakers would definitely be intrigued by the idea of trading Davis for Ayton and Bridges, especially now that the All-Star big man is dealing with numerous health issues. However, given his relationship with Davis, Lowe has doubts if James would give the Lakers the go signal to make the trade.
“I’m thinking more from the Lakers’ perspective, like if I’m LeBron, can I go to war with that?” Lowe said about replacing Davis with Ayton and Bridges. “I’m not sure I can. I won a title with A.D.”
If the Lakers push through with the trade without his approval, there's a possibility for James to find his way out of Los Angeles in the 2022 NBA offseason.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Suns
For the Suns, the proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense if they fall short of achieving their main goal and are having second thoughts about giving Ayton a max contract this summer. Davis may be currently on the sideline with an injury but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be a massive upgrade over Ayton at the Suns' starting center position.
He would give the Suns a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. Adding a healthy Davis to the core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Jae Crowder would undoubtedly make the Suns a more dangerous team in the Western Conference next season.