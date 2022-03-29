NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Phoenix For Deandre Ayton & Mikal Bridges

With the team on the verge of suffering a huge disappointment, some people have already started talking about the moves that the Lakers could make in the 2022 NBA offseason. In an episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe of ESPN and Bill Simmons of The Ringer discussed "fake trades" the Lakers could explore this summer. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Davis to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.

“DeAndre Ayton, who has to be thrown into every trade now, because who knows if he’s on the Suns next year,” Simmons said, as quoted by Heavy.com. “Just Davis to Phoenix, Ayton and Bridges to the Lakers, sign-and-trade with Ayton. Suns have to give up Bridges, they still get to keep Cam Johnson. They got Crowder still, they’ll go get another free agent.”