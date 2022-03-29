Meet Katy Perry's Furry Companion Butters

Katy Perry, an American superstar, is well-known for being a phenomenal singer and songwriter. However, that is not all she is known for. Katy is also a doting dog mom, in addition to earning the hearts of millions of admirers in the music industry.

The Roar singer is the proud owner of two adorable canines named Nugget Perry and Butters Perry. Might Perry was also one of her pups, but the cutie, unfortunately, passed away two years ago.

Before Katy got her pup, Butters, she was referred to as a cat lady because she was very fond of her cat, Kitty Purry. However, on April 17, 2014, she took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her new pup, Butters. She also stated that she was no longer just a cat lady.

"Meet my new Prismatic World Tour mascot, BUTTERS! #nolongerjustacatlady," she captioned.

Here's more about Katy's adorable pup, Butters.