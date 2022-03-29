Meet Katy Perry's Furry Companion Butters

Entertainment
Katy Perry, an American superstar, is well-known for being a phenomenal singer and songwriter. However, that is not all she is known for. Katy is also a doting dog mom, in addition to earning the hearts of millions of admirers in the music industry.

The Roar singer is the proud owner of two adorable canines named Nugget Perry and Butters Perry. Might Perry was also one of her pups, but the cutie, unfortunately, passed away two years ago.

Before Katy got her pup, Butters, she was referred to as a cat lady because she was very fond of her cat, Kitty Purry. However, on April 17, 2014, she took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her new pup, Butters. She also stated that she was no longer just a cat lady.

"Meet my new Prismatic World Tour mascot, BUTTERS! #nolongerjustacatlady," she captioned. 

Here's more about Katy's adorable pup, Butters.

What Does Butters Look Like? 

The brown-haired dog, which appears like a teddy bear in the snap, is Katy's second fuzzy companion after her beloved kitten, Kitty Purry. Butters is a micro Teacup Poodle. In the United States, the Teacup Poodle is a popular breed. They usually measure nine inches or less in length and weigh no more than six pounds. Hence, they can be carried about easily.

Butters Can Be A Handful

The lovely pup Butters may behave appropriately when taken out for special events, but when he is in the comfort of his own home, he appears to be a completely different creature. Katy, who shares a daughter, Daisy, with Orlando Bloom, once revealed that Butters pooped on her phone. She posted the snapshot of her ruined iPhone with the caption, "There are no words." 

Can Butters Become A CEO? 

In 2010, Katy referred to Kitty Purry as the CEO of her company. 

"She is quite the diva. She's the title owner of my company. She's the CEO, really, and she makes that known all the time," Katy told People

Given how the Dark House loves her pets and makes them a part of her life, one wonders if Butters will eventually rise to hold a titular role in his owner's company.

Katy Is Attached To Her Pets

Katy is one of those celebrities who are very attached to their furry pets. When her cat, Kitty Purry, passed away, she took to her Instagram page to post three throwback photos of them together alongside an emotional caption.

Also, Katy has posted several snapshots of her beautiful moments with her furry companions. More of those lovely moments will come, and Butters will likely make many appearances in them.

