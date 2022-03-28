Lourdes Leon Wows In Plunging Slit Dress At Oscars

Lourdes Leon is back to front-page news, thanks to last night's Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. The 25-year-old model and daughter to pop icon Madonna is fast becoming a red carpet favorite after rocking up unexpectedly to the 2021 Met Gala, and it was round #2 for fans as she stunned in a plunging and leggy slit dress on Sunday evening.

Joining stars including Mila Kunis, Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Will Smith at the high-profile event, Brazilian-American Lourdes wowed as rocked a slinky and figure-hugging gown, and it was a class act from head to toe.