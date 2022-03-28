Lourdes Leon Wows In Plunging Slit Dress At Oscars

Getty | Lionel Hahn

Entertainment
Geri Green

Lourdes Leon is back to front-page news, thanks to last night's Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. The 25-year-old model and daughter to pop icon Madonna is fast becoming a red carpet favorite after rocking up unexpectedly to the 2021 Met Gala, and it was round #2 for fans as she stunned in a plunging and leggy slit dress on Sunday evening.

Joining stars including Mila Kunis, Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Will Smith at the high-profile event, Brazilian-American Lourdes wowed as rocked a slinky and figure-hugging gown, and it was a class act from head to toe.

Stuns In Slit Dress

Getty | Lionel Hahn

Scroll for photos. Lourdes, known for her provocative edge and rocking a BDSM corset look to front designer Mugler last year, opted for a mix of attitude and old-school Hollywood glam. The former Converse spokesperson arrived in style in a pale blue and shimmery dress, one boasting dangling crystal embellishments and a beaded finish, in parts.

The floor-length number, boasting a sexy thigh slit, also came plunging at the neckline, with a v-cut and bustier design highlighting the star's cleavage. Sleek dark locks parted down the middle and drop earrings, plus a glossy red lip completed the flawless look. Lourdes also ensured her famous arm tattoos were on show.

Getty | Lionel Hahn

Also rocking a mean manicure, plus high heels matching the understated tones from her dress, Lourdes kept quiet on Instagram, but the media outlets are buzzing around her. The designer behind Lourdes' dress is not known, although plenty of big names manifested this year. Singer Billie Eilish wore luxury label Gucci, Euphoria star Zendaya donned Valentino, and Kristin Stewart flashed her legs in custom Chanel.

Solid Head On Her Shoulders

In 2021, Lourdes made global headlines for a high-profile Interview Mag feature, one seeing her both open up on 63-year-old mom Madonna and on her career - she blends acting with modeling.

"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should," she said, adding: "Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

Lands Mugler Deal

Lourdes is now the face of luxury and Kardashian-adored designer Thierry Mugler, with October 2021 seeing her mark fronting the Fall Winter 2021 campaign.

