Sydney Sweeney Braless In Sheer Miu Miu

Sydney Sweeney dropped draws at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party over the weekend. While this year's Oscars made headlines as Men in Black actor Will Smith punched Chris Rock in an explosive live moment, it was still a fashion talking point for fans as stars gathered on the red carpet. Euphoria actress Sydney rocked up to the Beverly Hills, C.A.-held event in a stunning and sheer Miu Miu look, and it was quite the flesh flash as she wowed in a floor-length satin skirt paired with a see-through top.
Scroll for more photos. Sydney opted for Miu Miu, sister brand to iconic label Prada. Going custom-made, the Savage x Fenty ambassador flaunted her ample cleavage while in a crystal-embellished and plunging silver top that was completely sheer, but she maintained her modesty despite going braless.
Showing off her tiny waist and toned shoulders, Sweeney added some lavender accents via the satin and slinky skirt, also going for an old-school Hollywood vibe via a chignon with loose strands and bangs. Strappy heels completed the flawless look.
Sydney was quick to share her look on Instagram, where over 1.8 million fans left a like - here, she ensured the dress' sexy thigh slit got its moment.
The Oscars were, this year, attended by stars including Family Guy actress Mila Kunis, singer Billie Eilish, plus Euphoria costar Zendaya, who rocked up in Valentino. Miu Miu, meanwhile, has been making the rounds on Instagram as celebrities including model Thylane Blondeau shout the label out.
The White Lotus star was also joined on the red carpet by wannabe lawyer Kim Kardashian. Turns out, the two have something in common.
"I would love to go to law school. I would love to direct something and continue working on (hopefully) important projects. I have a lot of dreams. I would like to remodel and build houses. I would love to learn languages. It’s endless. That is a heavy question, I’ve got a lot of things I want to do in life," Sydney told CR Fashion Book.
On March 17, Sweeney updated her Instagram with exciting news and right from a beach. Stunning fans, she announced her new gig with Jergens, the star wrote:
"Collaborating with @solbyjergens self-tanner has been an absolute dream. this is legit my secret for sun-kissed skin without worrying about exposure to harmful UV rays. i swear by their Water Mousse (i use the medium shade)."