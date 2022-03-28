Sydney Sweeney Braless In Sheer Miu Miu

Scroll for more photos. Sydney opted for Miu Miu, sister brand to iconic label Prada. Going custom-made, the Savage x Fenty ambassador flaunted her ample cleavage while in a crystal-embellished and plunging silver top that was completely sheer, but she maintained her modesty despite going braless.

Showing off her tiny waist and toned shoulders, Sweeney added some lavender accents via the satin and slinky skirt, also going for an old-school Hollywood vibe via a chignon with loose strands and bangs. Strappy heels completed the flawless look.