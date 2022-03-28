States Consider Sending Stimulus Checks To Offset Inflation

Inflation in the United States is rising to levels not seen in more than four decades, with prices for various goods and services increasing dramatically.

Thought to be primarily a product of supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, inflation has only gotten worse since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices, in particular, have soared.

The federal government has taken a number of steps to combat inflation, but the American people desperately need immediate relief, so a number of state governments have decided to take matters into their own hands.