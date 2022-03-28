Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Dresses

It is safe to say that Kendall Jenner has shown herself to be a famous and talented supermodel in only a short time. The 26-year-old has walked the world's most prestigious runways and was recently appointed the creative director of a luxury fashion destination, Forward.

Aside from making waves on the runway, the young model has a sizable social media following of 227 million on Instagram. She constantly uses her social media platforms to flaunt her fashion style and preferred brands, ranging from high-end labels like The Row to independent labels like House of Sunny.

Since Kendall went from being a member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to being the highest-paid model in the world, her fashion style has evolved. She has switched from wearing tiny mini dresses to billowing, transparent gowns.

With the 2022 Met Gala coming up in just over a month, here's a look back at some iconic sheer dresses worn by Kendall at the previous Galas. We can't wait to see what she has in store for this year.

A Look Back At Kendall's 2021 Met Gala Outfit

On September 14, 2021, the stunning actress donned a golden flowing sheer dress for the 2021 Met Gala. The see-through dress was all covered in shiny silver stones, which gave it a luxurious look. The outfit especially revealed Kendall's cleavages, gorgeous supermodel legs, and backside.

Kendall Considered The Met Gala's Best Dressed 

It is normal to have fans in their numbers drooling over Kendall's photos on Instagram. The stunning model always thrills her fans and admirers with her incredible fashion style. 

Unsurprisingly, her dress choice at the 2021 Met Gala left her comments section on fire. The snapshot attracted over 13 million likes and 58,000 comments, which kept coming long after the event was over. Even today, fans are still drooling over the dress. 

Most of her awestruck fans considered her the best dressed at the event. 

"You are the best looking Jenner! And you have the most natural beauty," commented a fan. 

"Hottest met gala dress," said another.

"This look was fire🔥," commented another fan recently. 

Another Dazzling 2019 Met Gala Look

It's a tradition. Whenever Kendall shows up at Met Gala, she is sure to turn heads. At the 2019 Met Gala, the brunette beauty showed up in an orange sheer gown decorated with beads and feather embellishments. She accessorized the look with beaded earrings and a neckpiece. The dress did well to put Kendall's cleavages on display.

Kendall Stuns In 2017 Met Gala

On May 7, 2017, Kendall took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself from the Met Gala. The socialite wore a completely sheer braless dress that flaunted her thong. Again, many of the beautiful diva's fans complimented her in the post's comment section.

Kendall knows how to rock her outfits and always steps out looking gorgeous. Indeed, there will be many more jaw-dropping fashion moments from her, and fans will be well pleased.

