Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Dresses

It is safe to say that Kendall Jenner has shown herself to be a famous and talented supermodel in only a short time. The 26-year-old has walked the world's most prestigious runways and was recently appointed the creative director of a luxury fashion destination, Forward.

Aside from making waves on the runway, the young model has a sizable social media following of 227 million on Instagram. She constantly uses her social media platforms to flaunt her fashion style and preferred brands, ranging from high-end labels like The Row to independent labels like House of Sunny.

Since Kendall went from being a member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to being the highest-paid model in the world, her fashion style has evolved. She has switched from wearing tiny mini dresses to billowing, transparent gowns.

With the 2022 Met Gala coming up in just over a month, here's a look back at some iconic sheer dresses worn by Kendall at the previous Galas. We can't wait to see what she has in store for this year.