In what turned out to be the moment of the night, Will Smith shocked the world by going onstage to slap Chris Rock. All on live television and during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Rock made a joke about Will's wife Jada Smith, stating that he couldn't wait to see her in 'G.I. Jane 2'. And even though Will himself seemingly laughed at the joke, Jada didn't seem to care too much for it.