Eva Longoria Lounges Poolside In Swimsuit

As the mother to a young son with husband José Bastón, Eva does not always have a lot of free time, but when she does, she uses it to work out at least one hour a day as a way to maintain her mental health as well as her physical health. And although Eva looks great in her swimsuit photos, that is but the icing on the cake when it comes to keeping her mental and physical components in balance and in tandem.

When she really wants to change her body up and her routine, Longoria uses heavyweights and a heart monitor to closely track her progress. These are great tips for women that are looking to get a taut, tone, and swimsuit-ready body like Eva has.