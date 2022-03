Vanessa kept it cute and classy with her style as she was careful not to steal the nominee's thunder in her fishtail black sequin cut-out dress fresh off the Michael Kors runway. The V-neckline didn't give away too much as it covered her bust and teased only a smidge of cleavage.

However, her back was on full display through the halter neck top and low-cut skirt emphasized by her hairstyle choice. She opted for a neat high-bun with a fancy top while her accessories did most of the talking. The Tick Tick Boom! actress wore a set of green and silver stoned jewelry pieces on her ears, neck, and hands while standing tall in unmissable 7-inch stilettos.