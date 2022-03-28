Leave it to Kristen Stewart to defy tradition and grace the Oscars carpet in a custom-made Chanel shorts suit. The actress was all legs walking that carpet as the Millennial she is without watering down the essence of the night's glamour, and that's what we love about her choice. She almost opted for a black tie to complete the rebellious style but changed her mind last minute, using the jewelry pieces she wore to add a feminine touch to her otherwise masculine look.
Kristen Stewart Dazzles Braless In Chanel Shorts Suit At The Oscars
The Latest
Custom Chanel For An Oscar Nominee
Kristen wore black satin mini-shorts with a tucked-in white bespoke crepe de soir blouse and a blazer. She unbuttoned her blouse, revealing a long T-shaped necklace that substituted her previously chosen tie. The Oscar nominee (for her work as Princess Diana in Spencer) flaunted her toned legs in a pair of Chanel court shoes. While Kristen's outfit was so daring, you couldn't miss it, and her hair sealed the deal with its wavy bob style topping off that rebellious theme she had going.
Celebrities
Instagram's Top 20 Highest-Paid Celebrities In 2022
Check Out Who Dethroned Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, And Why Kylie Jenner Is No. 4!
Kristen Stewart Joins The Best Dressed List
The combination made Kristen an instant hit on the red carpet with the many hosts and landed her at the peak of everyone's best-dressed list. Swennen told Harper's Bazaar that they drew inspiration from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 22 skimpy proportions collection. The styling duo knew they were charting an unfamiliar territory, but it was Kristen's big day (her first nomination), so she was allowed to dress in a way that'll make her feel comfortable.
Get Into The Details
Swennen carefully selected every detail of Kristen's outfit to suit her style, from the Chanel Fine noir spinel necklace to her rings. She changed her heels into loafers after a few minutes of walking the carpet and answering questions during the interviews. Although she really wanted to win because who doesn't want an Oscar? Kristen appreciated the recognition she got from the Academy.
Kristen Stewart In A Sheer Dress
After making her fashion statement in shorts, Kristen switched up her look to something that typically would've been her first choice - a sheer black Chanel dress. She's been with the fashion house since 2013 but this year's outfit choices blew her previous styles out of the park.
The see-through lace gown she wore for the Vanity Fair after-party had a plunging V-neck line with embellished cuffs on the long sleeve serving as hand accessories. The actress also styled her hair in a messy updo proving that she can rock classic styles if and when she wants.