Kristen Stewart Dazzles Braless In Chanel Shorts Suit At The Oscars

After making her fashion statement in shorts, Kristen switched up her look to something that typically would've been her first choice - a sheer black Chanel dress. She's been with the fashion house since 2013 but this year's outfit choices blew her previous styles out of the park.

The see-through lace gown she wore for the Vanity Fair after-party had a plunging V-neck line with embellished cuffs on the long sleeve serving as hand accessories. The actress also styled her hair in a messy updo proving that she can rock classic styles if and when she wants.