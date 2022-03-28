If the question is "who is living their best life on Instagram?," then the clear answer is superstar singer Bebe Rexha, who has carved out quite the niche for herself as a social media maven that stays in step with her followers.
Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini
Bebe Is Living It Up
Currently, Bebe Rexha has amassed more than 10 million followers on Instagram, who are used to seeing the singer striking a pose both on-screen and while getting a little R&R in various locales in gorgeous swimsuits that show off her beautiful frame. The I’m A Mess singer stays in shape in a variety of ways, and she is more than happy to share some of her success stories with her fans.
Bebe, Back To Black
Bebe reminds people that there is nothing basic about black, proving her point with a post poolside from Sin City in a black string bikini that shows off her amazing curves. Complete with a bucket hat, sunglasses, and a winning smile, Bebe uses this side pose to let her fans know that life is about living, and she is in full throttle mode, which her fans simply cannot get enough of!
Bebe Knows What’s Best When It Comes To Eating
The singer claims to not overly fret about what she eats, revealing that she has weeks where she eats the wrong things just like everyone else. But, in an attempt to maintain a healthy frame, she re-routes the ship and begins to drink more water and add exercise to stay as active as possible. The result is that she feels better, sexier, and the most important thing is that she does it all for herself. To Bebe, it is all about self-care if you truly want to meet the goals in your life!
Bebe Loves Her Curves
She has been known to show her curves on social media, and whether it is on a viral Tik Tok video or stories on her Instagram, Bebe keeps her body swimsuit ready with a personal trainer who mixes it up to ensure that she is never bored. Her personal trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, will have her doing yoga sessions one minute and then Pilates the next.
Depending on the location, Bebe can even be up to boxing one day at the gym or cycling while on a video shoot. Even when her weight fluctuates, Bebe reminds her fans that staying positive is the key to true happiness, and this is what has truly endeared her to young girls and women around the world. Her mindset is a game-changer and inspiration!