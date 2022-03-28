She has been known to show her curves on social media, and whether it is on a viral Tik Tok video or stories on her Instagram, Bebe keeps her body swimsuit ready with a personal trainer who mixes it up to ensure that she is never bored. Her personal trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, will have her doing yoga sessions one minute and then Pilates the next.

Depending on the location, Bebe can even be up to boxing one day at the gym or cycling while on a video shoot. Even when her weight fluctuates, Bebe reminds her fans that staying positive is the key to true happiness, and this is what has truly endeared her to young girls and women around the world. Her mindset is a game-changer and inspiration!