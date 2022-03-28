Jada Pinkett Smith Impresses At The Oscars In High-Slit Jean Paul Gaultier

Jada and Will are never living down the "entanglement" jokes, even though fans called out Red Carpet host Laverne Cox for using it last week. Jada's Girls Trip co-star turned friend Regina Hall teased her [Jada] when she added Will to her list of eligible bachelors for COVID testing backstage. Hall said she'd conduct the test by "sticking her tongue to the back of the candidates'" throats, and Will made the cut because Jada supposedly agreed (since they have an open marriage.)

Will Smith is tired of the jokes though because he didn't take it lightly when Chris Rock joked about his wife's haircut. He smacked the comedian on stage.