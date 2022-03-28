In case you've forgotten, Jada Pinkett Smith reminds everyone how it's done at the Oscars Red Carpet wearing a couture Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The actress cozied up to her husband, who's nominated in the Best Male Actor category for his role as Serena and Venus Williams' father in King Richard. The actress has been by his side throughout the Awards season despite the recent turbulent scandals in their marriage.
Jada Pinkett Smith Impresses At The Oscars In High-Slit Jean Paul Gaultier
Jada Paints The Red Carpet 'Green'
Jada owned the red carpet when she walked in wearing that forest green Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The smoked bodice featuring a long-sleeve and high collared neckline held together with multiple bands hugged her slender frame while the full ruffle skirt flowed into a long train trailing behind her as she walked. The skirt was so full it turned the red carpet green when Jade stopped for some pictures! She paired her look with a pair of green Jimmy Choo shoes and highlighted her shaved head with bold diamond jewelry pieces.
Jada And Will
Jada's intense smoky eye makeup and soft nude lip gloss channeled her fierceness as she posed for the cameras. Will complemented her look in a cool black suit and white shirt as though he didn't want to steal her thunder, and we're not surprised because the actor has proven himself to be one of those people who don't mind their partners "outshining" them. In fact, if you think you're a fan of Jada Pinkett, you have nothing on her husband because he's her biggest cheerleader.
JPG X Diesel Spring/Summer 22
Jada's dress was a part of Jean Paul Gaultier's haute couture collaboration with Glenn Martens (Diesel & Y/Project) for his Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The ruffled skirt had a motion illusion despite its stiff style. According to Harper's Bazaar Martens said,
"We rarely have the opportunity to put together such elaborate silhouettes For me, couture means pure beauty and elegance."
The magazine credits Jada's dress as a "Best-Dressed Winner" for the night.
Never Ending Entanglement
Jada and Will are never living down the "entanglement" jokes, even though fans called out Red Carpet host Laverne Cox for using it last week. Jada's Girls Trip co-star turned friend Regina Hall teased her [Jada] when she added Will to her list of eligible bachelors for COVID testing backstage. Hall said she'd conduct the test by "sticking her tongue to the back of the candidates'" throats, and Will made the cut because Jada supposedly agreed (since they have an open marriage.)
Will Smith is tired of the jokes though because he didn't take it lightly when Chris Rock joked about his wife's haircut. He smacked the comedian on stage.