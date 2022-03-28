Roberto Cavalli's dresses rocked the Oscars' red carpet tonight, and we couldn't get enough of the designer. From Halle Bailey, who's expected to make her Oscars debut after her role in the live-action remake of the Disney Classic The Little Mermaid, to her older sister Chloe Bailey. The theme of the night for the ladies was Skin, Skin, and More Skin!
Chloe & Halle Bailey Are All Skin At The Oscars In Roberto Cavalli
Why wear heavy jewelry when you can get as much attention baring your shiny skin and abs? The musical duo Chloe X Halle was all skin at the Oscars wearing extremely cut-out dresses with hip-high slits. Halle wore a Roberto Cavalli turquoise dress that looked very much like a mermaid outfit with its cropped top and knotty high-slit flowing skirt. The actress styled her dreads in a high bun and wore simple accessories, including diamond chandelier earrings and rings, and she topped off the look with her matching pair of court shoes.
On the other hand, her older sister Chloe blinged out with statement earrings to compliment her dark purple draped double mono-sleeve dress. She took her skin-baring a step further with the openwork slit leading up to her midriff and exposing her legs. Chloe's purple platform-heeled sandals featured a silver strap that has us begging for Mercy!
Chloe's hair is equally dramatic, and honestly, it takes the cake in this outfit. The extravagant styling of her dreads is the crowning glory to such a bold gown choice, and it's not surprising considering the singer is very daring in her fashion choices.
Birthday Tribute To Halle
Coincidentally, today is also Halle's birthday, and the singer turned 22. She received a heartwarming tribute from her sister via Instagram.
"Happy birthday to my best friend!!!! my baby sis!!! I love you to the moon and back. you are strong, brilliant, effortlessly graceful and I am SO PROUD OF YOU. thank you for being my sister and partner in this life. I love you so so much. you deserve the entire world and more," she wrote.
Ride And Die Sisters
The sisters are so close that people often mistake them for twins. Though their divergent careers separated them physically these past years, the girls remain as close as ever, showing up for each other on the internet. Especially Halle, who's always coming to Chloe's defense against trolls who enjoy comparing their different personalities in favor of the younger sister.