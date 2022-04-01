Vanessa Hudgens Goes Hiking In Bikini

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Entertainment
Geri Green

Vanessa Hudgens has been building up a sweat while hiking hills and doing it in a skimpy bikini. The 33-year-old High School Musical alum ditched her glam red carpet dresses for something way more revealing in 2021, delighting her army of Instagram followers with yet another swimwear snap, despite being nowhere near a pool or beach.

Posting back in May of last year, Vanessa sent out her killer figure and an insight into how she maintains it, with the photo gaining major likes - over 1 million were left.

The Latest

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Hailey Bieber Unbuttoned & Braless In Balenciaga

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Curvy Figure In Alo Yoga

Kim Kardashian Squats Deep In Skintight SKIMS

Demi Rose Explores 'Mars' In Bikini

Stuns In Bikini Hike

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo. Hudgens proved it's the outdoor life for her. The brunette was all smiles as she was photographed on a dusty and physically challenging hillside, backed by shrubbery and distant hills. She walked towards the camera in tan hiking boots and white socks, also donning a maroon knotted bikini with super high-waisted bottoms and a plunging top.

Fans saw Vanessa's toned thighs and stomach, plus hints of her million-dollar smile as she grinned from under a straw hat. Simple necklace jewelry and a backpack were the only accessories. "Adventure time," the Fabletics partner wrote.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

A swipe right brought more of a pose in the same setting, plus a selfie video - here, the star wore shades. Unsurprisingly, the photo went viral immediately, also making headlines via In Style and Women's Health Mag.

Vanessa, who fronts a fitness clothing label, has opened up about her wellness and her exercise mentality. In 2021, she told Shape:

"I do squats with a rack, and I love to see how much weight I can add to the bar. That's empowering. And I've just gotten back into Pilates with a reformer. It works your muscles like nothing else." Pilates is taking Hollywood by storm right now and is adored by the likes of reality star Kourtney Kardashian and model Hailey Bieber.

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

Dogpound Lover

Getty | MEGA

Also name-dropping Justin and Hailey Bieber's favorite gym chain Dogpound, Hudgens added:

"During the pandemic, when everything was paused, I created a little community. I'd get my friends together over Zoom and we would do Isaac Boots's live workout classes. As the world started to reopen, I found myself obsessed with Dogpound." The chain is further frequented by model Kaia Gerber.

What She Eats

As to food, Vanessa wings it. "I eat two bigger meals a day instead of three. Breakfast typically has avocado, maybe vegan sausage, and a piece of healthy bread. Dinner depends on my mood," she stated.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek In Bikini Stuns With Beach Yoga

Olympian Lea Bouard In Bikini Is Captain At Sea

Margot Robbie Pantless Flaunts Toned Legs

Nastia Liukin Struggles Doing Handstand In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.