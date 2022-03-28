As expected, 28 years of being overlooked by the Academy hurt Rosie, but she's not letting that steal her thunder. In 2021, she told Variety she wasn't allowed anywhere near the event,

"Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing - and I'm a member. I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts. It's like when your home team doesn't ask you to come back into the stadium after you got up to bat and hit the home run."

Well, it's never too late to remedy a wrong, and that's what the Academy did with her invitation. However, history almost repeated itself with Rachel Zegler's shun from a personal nomination and invitation even though West Side Story is one of the most nominated films of the night. Thankfully, she attended the event in a beautiful black dress dismissing all claims o the Academy being discriminatory.