After 28 years away from the biggest award night of the movie industry, Rosie Perez returned to the Oscars with a bang! The 57-year-old actress impressed on the red carpet in a red Christian Siriano dress, and what better way to return on the 30th anniversary of her critically acclaimed film White Men Can't Jump? She's reuniting with her co-stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes to present an award tonight, and it's such a full-circle moment for the actress.
Rosie Perez Stuns In A Cleavage-Baring Christian Siriano Dress At The Oscars
Landing The Best Dressed List For Tonight
For her sizzling hot red dress, Rosie Perez landed top spots on the best-dressed lists tonight. As Siriano said, the star was on the carpet to show us "top Hollywood Glamour," and he didn't lie. She looked elegant in the figure-hugging mermaid dress with a sweetheart neckline supporting a draped off-shoulder sleeve and long flowing cape. The dress' short train trailed behind her as she walked the carpet.
Date Night With The Mr.
Tonight's outing doubles as a date night for Rosie and her husband, Eric Haze. The couple married in 2013 in a quiet ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple sent butterflies fluttering in many stomachs as they cozied up on the red carpet. Eric wore a white blazer, black pants, matching white and black tasseled shoes, and silver accessories to compliment his outfit.
A Long-Awaited Remedy
As expected, 28 years of being overlooked by the Academy hurt Rosie, but she's not letting that steal her thunder. In 2021, she told Variety she wasn't allowed anywhere near the event,
"Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing - and I'm a member. I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts. It's like when your home team doesn't ask you to come back into the stadium after you got up to bat and hit the home run."
Well, it's never too late to remedy a wrong, and that's what the Academy did with her invitation. However, history almost repeated itself with Rachel Zegler's shun from a personal nomination and invitation even though West Side Story is one of the most nominated films of the night. Thankfully, she attended the event in a beautiful black dress dismissing all claims o the Academy being discriminatory.
Turn Up Tonight
Rosie enjoyed a pre-Oscars drink on her home's terrace, covering her face with dark sunshades while flaunting her gorgeous red and gold ball purse. However, one thing is certain: Rosie Perez is out to have fun tonight.