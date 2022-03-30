January Jones Forgets Her Clothes For Versace

January Jones was selling Versace while totally naked back in 2011, and nobody's forgotten the photos. The 44-year-old actress, known for her love of luxury brands, wound up fronting one over a decade ago, with an Instagram post seeing her mark the flesh-flashing moment for her 1.1 million followers.

Versace is, these days, fronted by singer Dua Lipa, rapper Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina, plus supermodel duo Bella and Gigi Hadid. Long before them, though, Mad Men star Jones was calling OG on Versace ambassador. Check out the photo below.

All Flesh For Versace

Getty | VALERIE MACON

Scroll for the photo. Jones had posed going full bombshell for the Versace Spring 2011 Ad Campaign. Shot by famed photographer Mario Testino, the Hollywood favorite posed wearing only a pair of spikey stiletto heels, with her modesty protected via a monogrammed Versace handbag. The actress had channeled a major Marilyn Monroe vibe from platinum and tight-curled hair, also showing off her killer figure as she shot the camera a fierce gaze.

Reposting the photo in 2017, Jones wrote: "It's naked fierceness Tuesday" peeps. Whip it out! #idhashtagbuthashtagsaresolastyear@versace_official @mariotestino." Reality star Lisa Rinna was quick to send a like.

Turns out, Donatella Versace put major faith in January. “I am always on the lookout for the next Versace blonde… and in January I feel I have found a perfect Versace woman for the twenty-first century. She is chic and elegant but deeply sensual too – it is a ‘dramatic’ combination," she stated. The blonde continues to run the kingpin fashion house, having done so since the murder of brother Gianni Versace back in 1997.

Feels 27

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jones recently turned 44, but she's been joking that she feels 27. “Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday,” she wrote on Instagram for her birthday this year. “I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling.” January joins the list of age-defying celebrities in their forties, not limited to singer Christina Aguilera, actress Angelina Jolie, plus reality star Kim Kardashian.

Staying Strong

Shutterstock | 842284

January swears by Pilates, and she's opened up about her love of the exercise. She told Shape: "If there’s someone strong next to me, I definitely want to up my game. I find myself looking forward to it more than I’ve ever looked forward to a workout.”

“Lagree is quite difficult, but I’ve found that it’s the only thing that really makes me feel stronger, and I’m loving it," she added.

