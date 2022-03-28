Justin Verlander And Kate Upton Have One Intimacy Rule Before Games

There are many instances of athletes hooking up with supermodels. Hence, it is no surprise to see Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Hollywood supermodel/actress Kate Upton building a beautiful relationship with each other.

The couple's relationship has had its ups and downs, but they have overcome the hurdles. They once went their separate ways in 2013. During that period of separation, Kate dated Maksim Chmerkovskiy while there's no record of Justin dating anyone else.

However, in 2014, they reunited in the Bahamas over a romantic dinner. Two years later, Justin proposed to Kate, and they got married almost immediately in Italy.

Here are all the exciting things you need to know about the duo's relationship since they met in 2012.