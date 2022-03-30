Chanel West Coast has been topping up her tan in a tiny bikini, and she needs opinions on the photos. The 33-year-old MTV favorite has been soaking up the sun on a luxurious Mexico vacation this month, also inviting her 3.6 million Instagram followers along for the ride. Posting ahead of the weekend, the "No Plans" rapper showcased her pandemic weight loss in two photos as she lounged around steps, going strappy and star-print via her swimwear and asking fans which their favorite was. Check it out below.
Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Bikini Sunbathe
Stuns In Bikini In Mexico
Scroll for the photos, ones coming as Chanel makes headlines for showing off model boyfriend Dom Fenison, traveling with her. The LOL Cartel founder posed glamorously on sun-drenched and outdoor steps as she drew attention to her golden tan and killer body, rocking a dark and printed bralette-like bikini with a plunging neckline, plus a few silver embellishments chopping up the dark brown fabrics.
Sporting shades, Chanel wore only her French manicure for accessories as she lounged around barefoot, with a swipe right showing a similar setting - here, West Coast was shot closer-up.
See More Photos Below
Taking to her caption, and clearly up for some engagement, the L.A. native wrote: "Mexico sun got me glowing ☀️ Fave 1/2?" Chanel has been in celeb-adored Los Cabos, where hotel photos have been showing her in the pool and wearing an orange Stella McCartney bikini as she enjoys massive catered and cooked breakfasts - and yes, she shared how she looks while enjoying her morning dishes.
Fresh Interview Brings 'Triple Threat'
Chanel, known for her clap-backs, is fresh from confirming that the hard-hitting personality hasn't gone anywhere. Two days ago, she was profiled by LA Weekly, telling the media outlet:
“I’ve been doing music first and foremost my whole life, so I’ve just stayed doing it and I don’t really care if people pigeonhole me."
“I think that – especially these days – people get bored so easily and there is so much content that it’s much better to be a triple-threat and do more than one thing… if you have multiple talents I think that’s going to go a lot further these days because people want content and they want to be entertained, and the more you do the better," she added.
Holding Her Ground
Chanel had, on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, revealed producer hate as they told her to rap "more" and sing less. Chanel released her popular America's Sweetheart album in November 2020, where she does both. For more, follow Chanel's Instagram.