Kaley Cuoco yanking on her neon yellow stilettos while in a leggy minidress has been turning heads. The sitcom star, 36, might fill her own Instagram with stunning dress snaps as she attends star-studded L.A. events, but the fan accounts are right there with her. A photo of Kaley showing off her famous pins while in a little black dress was shared to a fan account over the weekend, and worshippers of Cuoco might argue it's one of her best. Check it out below.
Kaley Cuoco In Leggy Minidress Pulls On Stilettos
Stuns In Minidress And Heels
It showed The Big Bang Theory star back in the day and photographed indoors and seated on a couch. Kaley was sending out her best and slightly cheeky smile while rocking tousled blonde hair and flaunting her yoga-honed body in a killer LBD.
All thigh-skimming, the floaty black dress highlighted the actress' enviable figure, with a massive color injection coming from a dagger-high pair of yellow stilettos that Kaley was putting on. Discreet pearl bracelets were the only accessory as Kaley knocked the camera dead.
Note, the fan account has restricted sharing access to the photo since this article's compilation. Scroll for more minidress snaps.
See More Photos Below
Meanwhile, Kaley's Instagram, which has 7.1m followers, has been showing a fair few minidresses of late, too. Stella McCartney has proven a solid favorite as Kaley poses in lingerie-like dresses, with a poolside shot at Kaley's $12 million Hidden Hills home also winding up a surprise for fans - the actress went for high heels in her opening photo, then switching out the heels for Nike kicks to match her dress at the end.
Not Just Designer
Kaley, whose yellow red carpet dress (seen above) came courtesy of designer Vera Wang, might splash the cash on the dresses, but her essentials are affordable. Speaking to NY Mag, the HBO Max star listed an $8 Dove deodorant as one of ten items she can't live without.
"Dove’s deodorant comes in a million different kinds of textures and scents. I’m not that into scents and I prefer a spray. It’s just so easy and quick. A spray also doesn’t rub off on a shirt if you put one on after you apply," she said.
Brands Are Paying Her
Kaley joins actress Rebel Wilson in fronting Olly wellness. Of the vitamins brand, Kaley gushed: "Olly’s sleep supplements were my introduction to the brand. When this Miss Mellow product came out, I was excited to try it and curious how it would affect me. It calms me down."