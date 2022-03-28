Miley Cyrus In Bikini With Hot Sister Brandi

While Miley makes headlines for her full-on personality and attitude, Brandi has admitted she's a little more low-key. Speaking to Modeliste Magazine, the leggy blonde stated:

"I think people probably expect me to be a really big personality, super social and maybe a bit of a partier because of my job. But really I’m super low key, prefer to be quiet and hang out in smaller numbers, and I love a 10pm bedtime! I’m all about prioritizing my sleep, haha."