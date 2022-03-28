Miley Cyrus In Bikini With Hot Sister Brandi

Miley Cyrus is turning heads in a rare photo featuring sister Brandi Cyrus. The singer, 29, is known for regular appearances with 22-year-old sister Noah Cyrus, but shots featuring the eldest Cyrus daughter are rare. Brandi, 34, is an actress and DJ who comes with a small Instagram fanbase. Followers of "Prisoner" singer Miley have been busy gushing over a snap showing the siblings twinning in skimpy white bikinis, with the sisterly love bond getting as many thumbs up as the swimwear. Check it out below.
Scroll for the photo. It came as a selfie, with the daughters of Billy Ray Cyrus seen outdoors and backed by lake waters. Miley and Brandi went close up - while "Slide Away" hitmaker Miley pouted from behind shades as she held a wide-brimmed straw hat with a manicured hand, Brandi went more neutral. Both sisters were flaunting hints of their toned bodies in white bikini tops, with Miley going bralette-style and plunging. Brandi, meanwhile, wore a sporty and crop top-style bikini top.
Brandi doesn't feature Miley too often on her Instagram, but she has shared a snap featuring three generations of Cyrus ladies. In 2021, and as Miley geared up to perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate show, the blonde shared a pre-stage photo also featuring mom Tish Cyrus. The post, topping 98,000 likes, even came with one fan saying that Brandi looked "better" than pop star sister Miley.
While Miley makes headlines for her full-on personality and attitude, Brandi has admitted she's a little more low-key. Speaking to Modeliste Magazine, the leggy blonde stated:
"I think people probably expect me to be a really big personality, super social and maybe a bit of a partier because of my job. But really I’m super low key, prefer to be quiet and hang out in smaller numbers, and I love a 10pm bedtime! I’m all about prioritizing my sleep, haha."
Per ET, Brandi also dished on something that includes Miley - people seeming to find every reason they can to hate on the family.
"For some reason, people love to hate a Cyrus," she joked. "I don't know what it is, but I remember when I was a kid, and my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus] was at the height of his success, all people wanted to do was make fun of me for it."